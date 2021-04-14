Poverty Dignified, Inc. Soon To Be VirExit Technologies, Inc. Partners With The Medical Wellness Association

VirExit will use MWA's sourcing and expertise to endorse select products with respect to their safety in all categories

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Poverty Dignified, Inc. soon to be renamed as VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PVDG) has partnered with the Medical Wellness Association (MWA) and the Family Hygiene Institute to professionally review and endorse products used for safety and hygiene.

As a diversified company that is launching their Safer Place Marketplace for both business and consumer safety and hygiene products, VirExit Technologies has partnered with MWA to ensure all products found on the Safer Place Marketplace have a full certificate of review.

"We understand the importance of hygiene and safety during this difficult time," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, Poverty Dignified, Inc. "Our team has researched and studied the real impact of removing harmful airborne weapons from our environments. In partnering with the Medical Wellness Association, we are ensuring that all products on our Safer Place Marketplace will carry their third party, independent seal of approval. This is simply another way we can look out for our customers, our families, and our world."

The Medical Wellness Association review will ensure that all products sourced by VirExit enhance safety, in all categories, for all users, whether at home, at work, travelling, or in a school environment. Having the MWA Certificate of Review is akin to a "Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval" but in the medical, wellness, and safety spaces.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words believes, expects, anticipate or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

About Poverty Dignified, Inc.

Poverty Dignified, Inc. (PVDG) is a diversified company with ownership of Sun Ovens, Inc., a company that decades ago, pioneered solar oven technology and produces, markets, and sells solar ovens and accessories. In 2020, PVDG acquired the registered brand, VirExit Technologies, Inc., along with other related intellectual property owned and developed by Patrick Netter. The VirExit brand pioneers innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the antiviral space. Also, during 2020, PVDG purchased Safer Place Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: Making the world a safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. PVDG is anticipating a name change to VirExit Technologies, Inc. in the near future. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com.

About The Medical Wellness Association

The Medical Wellness Association promotes and integrates professional development of medical wellness programs, professionals, products, facilities and services. As the premier organization for medical wellness professionals, the Association provides proven expertise in leadership, education, guidelines, best practices and advances the integration of health promotion, medicine and wellness. More information is available at www.medicalwellnessassociation.com.

CONTACT

Brooke Greenwald

240-360-0866

Brooke@cornerstonepr.net

SOURCE: Poverty Dignified, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640323/Poverty-Dignified-Inc-Soon-To-Be-VirExit-Technologies-Inc-Partners-With-The-Medical-Wellness-Association