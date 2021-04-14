BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies Receives Award for BKR 5000 Portable Communication Technology from Idaho Department of Lands

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) announced today that its new BKR 5000 portable communications technology was selected by the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL). IDL is an organization that manages about 2.5 million acres of state endowment trust land and provides fire protection and prevention on more than 6.0 million acres in Idaho.

BK President Tim Vitou commented, "We are thrilled to announce this BKR 5000 order from IDL, its largest single order in many years. IDL is a long-time user of our product and maintains a fire cache of BK products at the Coeur d'Alene facility in the northern panhandle of Idaho. This purchase of BKR 5000's was for lifecycle replacement of our legacy products, and an initial step towards the migration to our new technology."

The new BKR5000 includes Bluetooth, GPS, and BK's long-popular cloning capability. The new form factor includes a top-display, large control buttons for use with heavy gloves, and an IP68 ruggedized housing available in either black or optic yellow. The new intuitive user interface maintains the same ease-of-use characteristics that have been customer-proven and well accepted in the current BKTI products, software, and programming editors; which further allows for an easy transition from current BKTI products to the new BKR Series.

A full line of accessories is available including intelligent battery and charging solutions, IP68 remote speaker microphones, and the popular BK wildland fire alkaline battery "clamshell". The new BKR 5000 is expected to be a platform that enhances BK's ability to address significant new vertical markets leading to expanded growth and market share.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation is an American holding company deeply rooted in the public safety communications industry, with its operating subsidiary manufacturing high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Forward-Looking Statements

