FactMR: Leave-in Conditioner Market Growth Enabled by Rising Veganism Trends: Fact.MR

Growing awareness about animal welfare is prompting consumers to opt for more naturally derived product formulations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Fact.MR: The leave-in conditioner market is projected to expand at over 3% CAGR through 2031, while posting significant gains across 2021, as per Fact.MR's report on the landscape. Sales were temporarily impeded in 2020, as the novel coronavirus pandemic disrupted supply chains and business cycles amid mandatory shutdowns.

According to Fact.MR's report, the leave-in conditioner market registered credible gains in the past, surpassing volume sales worth over 35,000 tons in 2019. This was majorly underpinned by rising perceptions of a healthy scalp consequently leading to robust hair growth, which eventually translated into growing consumer interest in scalp care products.

As hygiene concerns elevated since the previous year, the scope for leave-in conditioner sales is only slated to widen, as closure of hair salons, beauty parlors and grooming centers has compelled consumers to invest more time in self-care at home. Moreover, heightened stress levels associated with COVID-19 have increased hair loss rates, prompting increased usage of conditioners.

"Prominent manufacturers are introducing naturally derived products, attributed to increased animal sensitization trends, opening new growth frontiers and prompting enhanced investments in R&D projects," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Leave-in Conditioner Market Study

By form, semi-solid leave-in conditioners are likely to be immensely favored amid perceived enhanced effectiveness

Containers/Bottle based conditioners are expected to register high sales amid availability of recyclable packaging solutions

Leave-in conditioner sales via online retail platforms are acquiring immense popularity

By fragrance, scented leave-in conditioners are poised to emerge dominant, attributed to consumers' preferences for exotic flavors

Vegan leave-in conditioner sales are on the rise, with growing animal welfare concerns acquiring precedence

By formulation, botanical active ingredients are highly preferred for manufacturing leave-in conditioners

US to emerge as a lucrative revenue hotspot amid growing consciousness about grooming and personal hygiene

Rising disposable incomes likely to fuel leave-in conditioner sales across the Indian sub-continent

Japan, South Korea and China to attract major investments throughout East Asia

Leave-in Conditioner Market- Prominent Drivers

Increasing chemical treatments to improve hair texture and associated side-effects boosting adoption of leave-in conditioners

Prominent manufacturers are emphasizing on introducing novelty products so as to tap into evolving consumer needs

Shifting preferences towards natural products is bolstering popularity of plant-based and vegan leave-in conditioners

Leave-in Conditioner Market- Key Restraints

Rising incidences of counterfeit products flooding the global marketplace is restraining expansion prospects

Leave-in conditioners are premium priced, rendering them unaffordable to low and middle-income consumers

Competitive Landscape

Prominent leave-in conditioners manufacturers as profiled by Fact.MR include Bumble & Bumble, It's a 10, Sun Bum, Paul Mitchell, Suave, Unilever, L'Oréal, Proctor & Gamble, Kao, Sally Beauty, LVMH, Estee Lauder, Himalaya Herbals and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. among others. Offering new product lines and capacity building are some of the most prominent expansion strategies of some players.

In April 2019, Unilever announced the introduction of The Good Stuff, a premium hair conditioner brand possessing a no-rinse and weightless texture designed to nourish all hair types. The product's USP is its 100% recycled and recyclable packaging, along with vegan certified formulae, free from dyes and parabens. It is a disruptive yet simple haircare solution.

Ensuring sustainability in packaging solutions is yet another approach adopted by key manufacturers so as to deepen their market penetration. For instance, Kao Corporation announced in March 2021 that it would switch to 100% recycled PET plastics for its packaging throughout Japan. Currently, it already deploys fully recyclable plastics for its shampoo and conditioner products across Taiwan, and will deploy the same across Japan by 2025.

More Valuable Insights on the Leave-in Conditioner Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global leave-in conditioner market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period, 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the automotive actuators market based on form (semi-solid and liquid), end-users (DIY and professional), fragrance (unscented and natural), distribution channel (brick & mortar stores, online retail channels and institutional sales), packaging format (pouch, aerosol cans, containers/bottles and tubes), formulation (conditioning base, active ingredients and functional ingredients), claims (all natural, cruelty free, gluten free, mineral based, oil free, paraben free, silicon free, sulfate free and vegan) and hair type (curly, fine hair, dry hair, thick hair, damaged hair and color treated hair) across seven major regions.

