Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI Cybersecurity Hires New Director of Cybersecurity Services, Adds to Marketing and Sales Teams

The company has added three new employees with extensive cybersecurity experience to support continued growth

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / IGI Cybersecurity (OTC:IMCI), has added a new leader to the Cybersecurity Services team and two veteran security professionals to build out its sales and marketing teams.

Elizabeth Patrick will lead the company's growing services programs as Director of Cybersecurity Services, bringing more than 25 years of experience in Data Governance and Cybersecurity Management. Patrick's former roles include CISO and Governance Compliance Risk Director at Synoptek, former Cybersecurity Director at CGI, and Cybersecurity Senior Manager at EY Consulting.,

IGI has also added Nour Dandan to the marketing team as its Digital Marketing Manager, bringing with her expertise in content marketing, web management, and graphic design. She was a former Marketing Manager at cybersecurity software company Network Box, bringing with her nearly a decade of experience in cybersecurity marketing.

Matthew Taylor has joined IGI as a Cybersecurity National Account Manager where he will combine his technical skills with his sales experience to help our partners and clients with their cybersecurity goals. Matthew was formerly a Risk Management Specialist at PwC and was a Security Specialist at GreyCastle Security.

"Elizabeth, Nour, and Matt bring a wealth of knowledge, unparalleled leadership skills, and a tremendous skill set from having held such diverse roles within the cybersecurity field," said Andrew Hoyen, President and COO of IGI Cybersecurity. "My team and the entire company are lucky to have them on board as we continue to grow our organization to meet demand."

IGI is continuing to grow its sales and services teams and is currently hiring for several open positions. A complete list of job postings can be found at https://igicybersecurity.com/careers/.

About IGI Cybersecurity

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI Cybersecurity delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise and unshakeable partnership. We are The Cybersecurity People.

IGI Cybersecurity is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and nodeware.com.

