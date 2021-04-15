DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Appointment of Group Chief Financial Officer

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Appointment of Group Chief Financial Officer 15-Apr-2021

Appointment of Group Chief Financial Officer Ms Carol Phelan appointed CFO effective 1 July 2021 ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 15 April 2021: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, announces the appointment of Ms Carol Phelan as Group Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective 1 July, 2021. Ms Phelan's appointment follows the announcement on 2 March 2021 that Dermot Crowley, Deputy Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") - Business Development & Finance is to succeed Pat McCann as CEO. About Carol Phelan Ms Phelan joined the Company in 2014 and was appointed as Group Head of Financial Reporting, Treasury and Tax in 2017. During her time with the Group, Ms Phelan has played a leading role within the finance team; responsible for the development of the financial reporting function during a period of rapid growth and expansion. She also led the refinancing of the Group's debt facilities in 2018 and has been centrally involved in maintaining the Group's financial strength and liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to joining Dalata Ms Phelan held senior finance positions in Ion Equity and KPMG. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant. John Hennessy, Dalata Chairman commented: "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Carol Phelan as Group CFO. Since joining Dalata in 2014, Carol has played a pivotal role in the development of the Dalata financial reporting, tax planning and treasury functions. The strength of these functions has been demonstrated over the last 12 months as the Group dealt with the impact of COVID-19. We pride ourselves in Dalata on the quality of our people across the business and of our support of their development and I am very pleased that we are in a position to internally fill the CFO role with someone of Carol's calibre who has developed within Dalata." Dermot Crowley, CEO Designate added: "Carol has played a central role within the finance team over the last number of years in what was a period of substantial growth for the business; and, more recently, during a period of unprecedented challenge for our industry. She brings her extensive experience and ability to the role and I look forward to continuing to work alongside Carol in her new position of CFO." Carol Phelan, CFO Designate concluded: "I am honoured to have been chosen as the new Group CFO of Dalata. This is an important time for the business as we continue to deal with the impact of COVID-19, while ensuring we progress with our development and expansion plans, particularly across the UK. I look forward to working with Dermot and the rest of the Dalata team into the future as we emerge in a strong position from the current crisis and continue to deliver on our ambitious plans." -ENDS- About Dalata Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500. For the full year 2020, Dalata reported revenue of EUR136.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR100.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Pat McCann, CEO Tel +353 1 206 9400 Dermot Crowley, CEO Designate Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance Niamh Carr, Investor Relations Manager Joint Group Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright Tel +44 20 3753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 Melanie Farrell dalata@fticonsulting.com 