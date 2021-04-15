Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021
Relay Medical: Das sind gewaltige Neuigkeiten! Die Lizenz zum Millionen scheffeln?
WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 
Frankfurt
15.04.21
08:02 Uhr
4,375 Euro
-0,005
-0,11 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
15.04.2021 | 08:31
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Appointment of Group Chief Financial Officer

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Appointment of Group Chief Financial Officer 
15-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Appointment of Group Chief Financial Officer 
 
Ms Carol Phelan appointed CFO effective 1 July 2021 
 
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL 
 
Dublin and London | 15 April 2021: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group" or the "Company"), the largest hotel 
operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, announces the appointment of Ms Carol Phelan as 
Group Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective 1 July, 2021. 
 
Ms Phelan's appointment follows the announcement on 2 March 2021 that Dermot Crowley, Deputy Chief Executive Officer 
("CEO") - Business Development & Finance is to succeed Pat McCann as CEO. 
 
About Carol Phelan 
 
Ms Phelan joined the Company in 2014 and was appointed as Group Head of Financial Reporting, Treasury and Tax in 2017. 
During her time with the Group, Ms Phelan has played a leading role within the finance team; responsible for the 
development of the financial reporting function during a period of rapid growth and expansion. She also led the 
refinancing of the Group's debt facilities in 2018 and has been centrally involved in maintaining the Group's financial 
strength and liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to joining Dalata Ms Phelan held senior finance positions in 
Ion Equity and KPMG. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant. 
 
John Hennessy, Dalata Chairman commented: 
 
"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Carol Phelan as Group CFO. Since joining Dalata in 2014, Carol has 
played a pivotal role in the development of the Dalata financial reporting, tax planning and treasury functions. The 
strength of these functions has been demonstrated over the last 12 months as the Group dealt with the impact of 
COVID-19. 
 
We pride ourselves in Dalata on the quality of our people across the business and of our support of their development 
and I am very pleased that we are in a position to internally fill the CFO role with someone of Carol's calibre who has 
developed within Dalata." 
 
Dermot Crowley, CEO Designate added: 
 
"Carol has played a central role within the finance team over the last number of years in what was a period of 
substantial growth for the business; and, more recently, during a period of unprecedented challenge for our industry. 
She brings her extensive experience and ability to the role and I look forward to continuing to work alongside Carol in 
her new position of CFO." 
 
Carol Phelan, CFO Designate concluded: 
 
"I am honoured to have been chosen as the new Group CFO of Dalata. This is an important time for the business as we 
continue to deal with the impact of COVID-19, while ensuring we progress with our development and expansion plans, 
particularly across the UK. I look forward to working with Dermot and the rest of the Dalata team into the future as we 
emerge in a strong position from the current crisis and continue to deliver on our ambitious plans." 
 
-ENDS- 
 
About Dalata 
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or 
leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned 
hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group 
is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 
bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500. For the full year 2020, 
Dalata reported revenue of EUR136.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR100.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market 
of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
Contacts 
 
 Dalata Hotel Group plc           investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 Pat McCann, CEO              Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Dermot Crowley, CEO Designate 
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance 
Niamh Carr, Investor Relations Manager 
 
 Joint Group Brokers 
Davy: Anthony Farrell            Tel +353 1 679 6363 
Berenberg: Ben Wright            Tel +44 20 3753 3069 
 
 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 
 Melanie Farrell              dalata@fticonsulting.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  99146 
EQS News ID:  1184915 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
