

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Thursday, with miners leading the surge as metal prices hit multi-year highs supported by weaker dollar and Fed comments over strong U.S. economic recovery.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 18 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,958 after climbing 0.7 percent the previous day.



Miners Glencore, BHP, Anglo American and Antofagasta rose between 1.1 percent and 2.3 percent.



BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell were moving lower as oil edged lower after climbing nearly 5 percent overnight on signs on increasing crude demand.



Food delivery company Deliveroo Holdings fell nearly 2 percent. In its first trading update since its market debut last month, the company said its orders more than doubled in the quarter to end-March.



GlaxoSmithKline declined 1.3 percent. The pharmaceutical giant said that it has stopped enrolling patients in a trial studying a combination drug therapy using feladilimab in cancer patients.



