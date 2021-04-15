smartTrade Technologies announced today that 225 year-old Swiss Bank Lombard Odier Co Ltd has integrated LiquidityFX, smartTrade's in-house developed FX solution into its banking platform, to offer enhanced FX trading services to its clients.

LiquidityFX is an end-to-end solution with connectivity to over 130 liquidity providers. Aggregation, pricing, risk management, distribution and post-trade are integral functions of the platform which supports a range of instruments including FX Spot, Forwards, Swaps, NDF, Options and Precious Metals.

As part of a strategic approach to building its proprietary banking technology and fostering innovation, Lombard Odier constantly seeks to strengthen its services. By integrating a flexible trading services solution into its proprietary wealth management platform G2, it offers a comprehensive set of tailored FX trading functionalities to its private, institutional and third party clients.

"We are constantly expanding our offering to ensure that our clients can take advantage of a wide range of investment opportunities and enjoy superior investor experience. FX markets offer a growing number of sophisticated trading instruments that we want to make available to our clients in an easy and cost-efficient way," explained Stéphane Monier, CIO of Bank Lombard Odier Co Ltd

"LiquidityFX is the perfect fit for Lombard Odier," said David Vincent, smartTrade's Chief Executive Officer. "It's a mature solution enriching their existing offering, which made integration into their innovative technology platform easy and fast. Liquidity FX's rich functionality will enable Lombard Odier to further expand its FX trading business in line with its growth strategy whilst offering an improved service to both its wealth and institutional clients. We are very pleased that Lombard Odier has chosen LiquidityFX and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship."

About Lombard Odier

Lombard Odier is a leading global wealth and asset manager. For 225 years and through more than 40 financial crises the Group has combined innovation and prudence to align itself with the long-term interests of private and institutional clients. The Group is solely owned by its Managing Partners and has a strong, liquid and conservatively invested balance sheet with a CET1 ratio of 29.7% and a Fitch rating of AA-.

Lombard Odier provides a complete offering of wealth services, including succession planning, discretionary and advisory portfolio management, and custody. Asset management services are offered through Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM). The Group has created cutting-edge banking technology, which is also leveraged by other Swiss and European based private banks and financial institutions.

The Group had total client assets of CHF 316 billion at 31 December 2020. Headquartered in Geneva since 1796, at end-December the Group had 30 offices in 24 jurisdictions and employed 2,560 people.

For more information: www.lombardodier.com

About smartTrade

smartTrade Technologies, pioneer of multi-asset electronic trading solutions, offers innovative technology allowing you to focus on your trading and grow your business while quickly adapting to changing market requirements.

smartTrade provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities, Derivatives (including Options), Cryptocurrencies and Money Markets. Our solutions offer connectivity to over 130 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management and fully customizable HTML5 user interface.

smartTrade works with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and asset managers to corporate firms. LiquidityFX for Foreign Exchange and smartFI for Fixed Income are provided as a fully managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main marketplaces globally.

smartAnalytics, our multi-asset Big Data analysis solution, allows the creation of historical or real time dashboards and reports to interact more effectively with markets and end customers.

For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415005039/en/

Contacts:

Lara Michel Head of Marketing smartTrade Technologies lmichel@smart-trade.net