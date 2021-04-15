The nomination period for the eighth edition of the .eu Web Awards is now open and will run until 5 August 2021

The .eu Web Awards are an online competition created to acknowledge websites that have a great look, excellent content, and high security standards.

Anyone who is eligible under the Web Awards rules, including domain name holders, can nominate their favourite .eu, .??, or .e? website.

"We are excited to continue the .eu Web Awards tradition and launch the eighth edition today. With over 1,200 nominees and almost 35,000 votes gathered over the past seven years, we believe the Web Awards represent a great opportunity for.eu domain name holders to showcase their websites. We are also thrilled to add a sixth category this year, 'The BEST OF .?? or .e?'which will highlight the multilingualism that exists in cyberspace"states Giovanni Seppia, EURid's External Relations Manager.

The 18 finalists (three per category) will be announced on 16 August 2021 and will be invited to the .eu Web Awards gala in September 2021, where the six winners one per category will be announced.

The winners will receive a prestigious award package, including a three-month billboard advertising campaign at Brussels Airport, a custom video produced by EURid for promotional purposes, and a custom trophy.

Visit webawards.eurid.eu to submit your nomination and cast your vote for the best .eu, .??, and .e? websites around!

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu, .??, and .e? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified under the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered under the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Diegem (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic), and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

