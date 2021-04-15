Northern Lights Resources Corp.: Northern Lights Starts Drilling At Secret Pass

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce that drilling has begun at its Secret Pass Project in Mohave County, Arizona.

The diamond core drill from Altar Drilling was mobilized to the Fiery Squid drill site on Monday, April 13 and is now set up to commence drilling.

Photo - Diamond drill being setup at Fiery Squid (Drill hole FS02, azimuth 220 degrees, dip 45 degrees, planned depth 100 metres)

The Phase 1 drill program, previously announced on March 31, 2020, will focus on two previously unexplored prospects at Fiery Squid and The Tentacles and the historic mine area at Tin Cup (see Table 1 and Figure 1).

Table 1 - Secret Pass Phase 1 Drill Program

Figure 1 -Secret Pass Project Drill Hole Locations

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gary Artmont (Fellow Member AUSIMM #312718), Head of Geology and qualified person to Northern Lights Resources, who is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights, in joint venture with Reyna Silver are earning 100% ownership.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

