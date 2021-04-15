Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
ACCESSWIRE
15.04.2021 | 13:32
MJ Biotech, Inc.: MJ Biotech Inc. Ships Its First Purchase Order to Namibia Africa

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / MJ Biotech Inc. (OTC PINK:MJTV), has shipped its first Purchase Order of its COVID 19 Rapid Test Kit to Namibia, Africa. The Rapid Test Kit is a nasal swab test that produces test results in 10 minutes. This purchase order of 120 units is designed to facilitate an efficient method of delivery as the Purchase Orders increase in order quantity. This is an exciting time for the Company and for Invest Africa Global, as well.

As to African geographic locale, Namibia is located on the West Coast of Africa and north of South Africa and home to over 2,400,000 people.

For additional information please contact us at info@mjbiotech.us.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. MJ Biotech Inc. does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will MJ Biotech Inc. and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

SOURCE: MJ Biotech, Inc.



