Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2021) - Vinergy Capital Inc. (CSE: VIN) (OTCQB: VNNYF) (FSE: 1V70) (" Vinergy " or the "Company"), a capital allocator in high growth and high impact public sectors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Jackson as Chief Technology Officer of the Company.

Mr. Jackson has a strong history of delivering digital solutions to organizations to improve efficiencies. Over the last 13 years as Founder and President of Essential Designs, a Vancouver based software development company, he has lead the launch of hundreds of software platforms and mobile apps for its customers, Mr. Jackson has deep knowledge and experience in all facets from concept, design, development, and launch, to ongoing platform management. Mr. Jackson's technology management spans multiple industries, including Fintech, all with a focus on mission-critical application management. Key clients Honeywell, Teck, and BC Emergency Health Services for software integration, among many others of note.

Mr. Jackson has maintained board positions with the Multiple Sclerosis Society, helping lead change in the communities 'Communication Through Technology' platforms. Leadership through honesty and transparency are key values for Mr. Jackson, who has a history of building profitable companies with strong revenue in an energetic working culture.

"Scott is the perfect addition to our team. His background and interests in technology and blockchain brings strength and leadership as we continue to make compelling investments and create shareholder value in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space," says Alnoor Nathoo, Chairman of Vinergy Capital.

"Having spent the past decade developing disruptive technology, the opportunity to evaluate investments in the crypto and blockchain space at Vinergy Capital is compelling. I believe there is a paradigm shift in the sector, and I look forward to Vinergy being on the forefront of this revolution", commented Mr. Jackson. "I am confident my experience will be a great compliment to the team at Vinergy and I have strong plans to move forward and execute quickly."

Vinergy Capital Inc. is an actively managed, sector agnostic Canadian investment issuer focused on high-impact and high-growth opportunities. The Company's management team has an extensive track record of sourcing exclusive deal-flow and value creation via building businesses. As recently announced the Company maintains an active investment mandate in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

