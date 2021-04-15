American Resources Corporation to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Spring Mining Conference

Presentation by CEO Mark Jensen with live video webcast on Monday, April 19 at 2:30 PM ET

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure marketplace, announced today that Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of American Resources Corporation, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Mining Conference on Monday, November 30th at 2:30 PM ET.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available for one-on-one meeting with qualified members of the investment community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit the conference website here.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a supplier of high-quality raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure market while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

PR Contact:

Precision Public Relations

Matt Sheldon

917-280-7329

matt@precisionpr.co

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

AREC@jtcir.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640509/American-Resources-Corporation-to-Present-at-the-HC-Wainwright-Spring-Mining-Conference