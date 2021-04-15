Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021
WKN: A2DU9F ISIN: US13173L1070 Ticker-Symbol:  
15.04.2021 | 14:32
Calyxt to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Calyxt to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

ROSEVILLE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT), a plant-based technology company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Calyxt Executive Chairman Yves Ribeill, Ph.D. and Chief Financial Officer Bill Koschak will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the company's website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Time:

4:30 p.m. EST, 1:30 p.m. PST

Toll Free dial-in number:

1-800-913-1647

Toll/International dial-in number:

1-212-231-2927

Conference ID:

21993459

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at +1 (949) 491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay on the host platform and via the investor relations section of the company's website here.

A replay of the call will be available for one month following the conference.

Toll Free Replay Number:

1-844-512-2921

International Replay Number:

1-412-317-6671

Replay ID:

21993459

About Calyxt

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT), based in Roseville, Minnesota, is a technology company with a mission to deliver plant-based innovations for a better world. Founded in 2010, Calyxt uses its proprietary TALEN® gene editing technology to work with world-class partners via technology licensing, product development, and seed sale arrangements to revolutionize the way the world uses plants to solve problems. For further information, please visit our website at www.calyxt.com.

Calyxt Media Contact:
Trina Lundblad, Director of Corporate Communications
(612) 790-0514
media@calyxt.com

Calyxt Investor Relations Contact:
Chris Tyson
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 491-8235
CLXT@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Calyxt



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640546/Calyxt-to-Host-First-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-on-Thursday-May-6-2021-at-430-pm-Eastern-Time

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
