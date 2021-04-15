Join the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) at its 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM), being held virtually for the first time from Monday May 10 until Wednesday May 12, 2021.
Keynote addresses include:
- Ashley Alder, Chairman of the Board, International Organization of Securities Commissions and Chief Executive Officer, Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong
- José Manuel Campa, Chairperson, European Banking Authority
- Mairead McGuinness, Commissioner for Financial Services, European Commission
- Daniel Pinto, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer, JP Morgan Chase
The AGM will include sessions on:
- The timetable for LIBOR cessation and upcoming transition milestones
- Lessons learned from the coronavirus pandemic and the forthcoming regulatory agenda
- Challenges in complying with phase 5 of the initial margin requirements for non-cleared derivatives
- The role of derivatives in environmental, social and governance and sustainable finance
- Developments in the digitization and automation of derivatives markets
Additional information regarding the conference, including an agenda, is available on the ISDA's website. An updated agenda will be available in due course.
WHEN Virtual sessions are held on Monday May 10 Wednesday May 12, 2021.
