BrainTale, an innovative French company dedicated to neurological disorders and brain injured patient's management with its portfolio of digital medical devices in neurology and intensive care, announces the featuring of two of its cofounders and Scientific Advisory board members, Professors Lionel Velly and Louis Puybasset during EuroNeuro 2021 held digitally on April 14th 16th 2021.

Cofounders and members of the Scientific Advisory Board of the company will share their insights and perspectives about clinical practice in intensive care, and notably the improved management of comatose patients. EuroNeuro 2021 conference is the outstanding event for Key Opinion leaders to share latest information and practices in clinical neurosciences.

Co-President of the conference and cofounder, Professor Lionel Velly, member of the Scientific Advisory board of the company has joined the "Long term post traumatic neuroinflammation" roundtable, chaired by Professor Tarek Sharshar on Wednesday April 14th.

Professor Louis Puybasset, cofounder and President of Braintale' Scientific Advisory board

Together with Pr Nicolas Bruder, has chaired the Roche Symposium entitled "Biomarker of Brain damage: review of clinical utility" and shared his vision about "S100B and subarachnoid hemorrhage monitoring" on Wednesday April 14th at 12:30 pm;

- Will chair Session three, dedicated to "Prognostication after Brain Injury" on Friday April 16th at 2 pm;

- Will lecture on "Quantitative imaging to adapt prognostication" on Friday April 16th at 3:30 pm;

- and will chair Session four, dedicated to "Enhancing recovery" on Friday April 16th at 4 pm.

About BrainTale

BrainTale is an innovative company opening a new era in medicine by providing physicians with clinically validated prognostic solutions for the management of brain injured patients through sensitive and reliable measurements of brain white-matter microstructure alterations. Building on more than 15 years in clinical development, BrainTale's products are developed collaboratively to address medical need and fulfill expectations of healthcare professionals and patients alike.

Since its inception in 2018, the company has set up a complete quality management system and is now ISO :13485 :2016 certified, with a suite of products available on the European market.

