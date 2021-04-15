Highest Ratings from Customers in Global Survey Include Business Intelligence, Trusted Brand, Product Innovation, Customer Service, and Geographic Reach

Kyriba ("the Company"), a global leader of cloud finance and IT solutions, today announced that the Company was placed in the highest scoring group of vendors serving the SaaS Treasury Management application market and has been awarded IDC's 2020 SaaS TM Customer Satisfaction Award (IDC US46933620).

IDC's customer satisfaction award program, the CSAT Awards, recognizes the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendors in each application market who receive the highest customer satisfaction scores based on IDC's SaaSPath survey. SaaSPath is a global survey of approximately 2,000 organizations across all geographic regions and company sizes, where customers are asked to rate their vendor on more than 30 different customer satisfaction metrics.

"Kyriba is honored to be recognized by its clients and IDC for delivering customer satisfaction ratings that are well above the industry average in nearly every metric," said Jean-Luc Robert, Chairman and CEO for Kyriba. "This survey validates our investment in product innovation, customer service, and geographic reach among many other satisfaction metrics."

The SaaSPath survey is conducted across all geographic regions of the world, all company sizes, includes roughly 55% IT leaders and 45% line of business leaders, and its respondent base ranges from senior managers up through chief experience officers (CXOs). All respondents go through an extensive screening process to ensure they are familiar with the technologies they are being asked about, are current users, and have influence in their company's technology buying decisions. Further, all customer satisfaction metrics and ratings are collected solely from current customers of the vendors being rated, to ensure scoring reflects up-to-date customer sentiment based on proper vendor familiarity and knowledge.

For a copy of the full report, including a detailed graphic depicting industry averages across 30 satisfaction metrics, Kyriba's rankings, and survey results that help vendors and buyers understand areas of opportunity for SaaS Treasury Management solutions, download the report here.

Kyriba empowers CFOs, Treasurers, and their IT counterparts to transform how they optimize financial technology solutions, de-risk ERP cloud migration, and activate liquidity as a dynamic, real-time vehicle for growth and value creation. With 2,000 clients worldwide, including 25 percent of Fortune 500 and Eurostoxx 50 companies, Kyriba's pioneering Connectivity as a Service platform integrates internal applications for treasury, risk, payments and working capital with vital external sources such as banks, ERPs, trading platforms, and market data providers. Kyriba is a secure, scalable SaaS platform that leverages artificial intelligence, automates payments workflows, and enables thousands of multinational corporations and banks to maximize growth opportunities, protect against loss from fraud and financial risk, and reduce operational costs. Kyriba is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in Dubai, Frankfurt, London, Minsk, Paris, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Warsaw and other major locations. For more information, visit www.kyriba.com.

