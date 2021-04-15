Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP), a leading European investment company for blockchain- and crypto-related business models, has successfully completed its cash capital increase by issuing 128,375 new shares and the additional sale of the entire amount of 31,625 treasury shares to institutional investors. At a fixed price of EUR 200.00 per share each, the Company will receive total gross proceeds of EUR 32.0 million, which will be used to invest in new portfolio companies from the Cryptology pipeline. The Company is also exploring the possible acquisition of crypto assets, such as Bitcoin, as part of its treasury management strategy.

To finance further growth, Cryptology is also currently reviewing various options to raise additional capital, such as through the issuance of a convertible or a straight bond. ICF BANK AG has been commissioned to conduct a market review. Management will make the final financing decision based on investor feedback and the prevailing market environment.

Patrick Lowry, CEO of Cryptology, said "It has been a whirlwind few months to begin 2021 at Cryptology. We have made three new investments and seen our NAV grow significantly, currently standing at a new all-time high of EUR 243.54 as of our weekly estimated NAV reporting yesterday. I look forward to continue to grow the Cryptology portfolio of companies with this new capital and am particularly excited that we are exploring managing parts of our treasury in Bitcoin and other leading crypto assets as part of our overall strategy."

Christian Angermayer, Cryptology's founding investor, said "Cryptology is benefiting significantly from the substantial increase in the adoption of crypto assets and we are still only at the beginning here. There is no question that Bitcoin will establish itself permanently as digital gold and a digital store of value. Our investors are participating in this highly exciting development. Through the recent investments and the successful capital increase, Cryptology has once again strengthened its basis for further growth."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing. The ticker symbol for Cryptology was recently changed from 4UD to CAP.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.:

Cryptology is a leading European crypto asset and blockchain-related business model investment company. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOS.IO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.



