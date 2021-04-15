Ecoforests Asset Management: EcoForests Asset Management Launching New Carbon Capture Vertical in 2021

Category presents new opportunities for growth amidst record high timber prices and soaring forest valuations

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / EcoForests Asset Management is pleased to announce the launch of a new Carbon Capture vertical to the company portfolio. The certification process has already begun, and sales are expected to take place by Q4 this year.

Carbon Capturing has increased in popularity over the past decade as corporations seek to "Net Zero" by offsetting carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere with sequestration investments. Forestry has emerged as a leading solution for corporations seeking to achieve this sustainable objective, offering an impactful solution that naturally and efficiently sequesters carbon emissions over time.

"I am thrilled to add this offering to the EcoForests product portfolio," said EcoForests CEO Michael Ackerman. "Investors and companies can now purchase a stake in direct ownership of Carbon Capturing forests and reap the benefits of their positive environmental, financial and social impact potential, rather than simply purchasing credits on the market.

How Carbon Capture Works

Natural forest regrowth has the potential to sequester up to 23% of global CO2 emissions (8.9 billion metric tonnes). This, along with the carbon sequestration of existing forests, which currently absorb approximately 30% of CO2 emissions annually are one of the most impactful investments corporations can choose for their Net Zero initiatives.1

New Revenue Source for EcoForests

Prior to Carbon Capturing, EcoForests revenues were earned at the timber sales stage in the harvesting process. Carbon Capturing offers the opportunity to monetize a time in the forest management cycle that was previously not a driving force of the business. The natural growth of EcoForest-managed forests along with active tree-planting now serve as profit generating stages of the business.

Why EcoForests

The EcoForests Carbon Capture certification process is regulated by Gold Standard, an independent global organization that measures, quantifies, and monitors the source of Carbon Capture credits to maximize climate impact.2 Gold Standard has mandated specific credentials for companies to apply for global Carbon Capture sales certifications, including the requirement that the company's primary revenue stream is not Carbon Capture. EcoForests qualifies under these requirements, as the primary revenue stream for the company remains forest harvesting and timber sales.

Although there are several technologies that can produce Carbon Capture without the use of trees, forestlands provide undeniable contributions to the environment including the increase of animal and plant biodiversity, watershed protection, and preventing soil erosion on a global scale. Companies seeking to align their Carbon Capture commitments with their larger environmental sustainability goals will undeniably find forestlands an attractive solution.

About EcoForests

EcoForests is a boutique forestry investment management company that manages high-end tropical timber species on behalf of their global private and institutional investors, maximizing returns through a commitment to quality, technique, sustainability and security. Headquartered in Toronto, EcoForests has forestry operations in Central and South America with regional offices in Hong Kong, USA, Israel and Northern Ireland.

EcoForests combines unique Carbon Capture methodologies to offer competitive pricing and full-service reporting to ensure corporations can meet their sustainability goals and audit requirements by purchasing EcoForests Carbon Capture offerings. As timber prices reach record highs3 and forest valuations continue to rise, this new vertical presents opportunities for growth to the already multi-faceted forestry management investment category.

