Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB: Infant Bacterial Therapeutics receives additional patent protection in China

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (IBT) today announces that the Chinese patent office has issued a decision to grant approval of IBTs patent application entitled: A method of activating lactic acid bacteria, which protects formulations of Lactobacillus reuteri including IBP-9414. IBT is currently developing its drug candidate IBP-9414 in Phase III for the prevention of NEC and improvement of feeding tolerance in preterm infants.

The invention covers a novel way to activate the freeze-dried bacteria and corresponding patent applications for the invention are currently pending in additional important future markets including the US and Europe. IBT recently received similar patent protection in Japan. This patent increases the existing protection of IBTs drug candidate IBP-9414 in addition to Orphan Drug Exclusivity and biological data protection already established in the USA and EU.

The Chinese patent expires in 2036 and the IBP-9414 product covered by this patent is intended to be marketed in China after future marketing authorization.

"We are very pleased that IBT has succeeded in expanding our intellectual property protection for IBP-9414 through the approved patent in an important additional market" says Staffan Strömberg, Chief Executive Officer of IBT.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in Phase III with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414, for the prevention of necrotizing enterocolitis ("NEC") and improvement of feeding tolerance in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active substance Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB ("IBT") is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company's class B-shares shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid-cap (IBT B).

For additional information please contact:

Staffan Strömberg, CEO

Daniel Mackey, CFO

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Bryggargatan 10

111 21 Stockholm

Phone: +46 70 670 1226

info@ibtherapeutics.com

www.ibtherapeutics.com

Publication

This information is information that Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 19:00 CET on April 15, 2021.

Attachment