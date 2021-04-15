Strata Solar Announces New Name: Strata Clean Energy

Rebrand builds on company's industry leadership in clean energy in solar and beyond - for future products and research and development

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Strata Clean Energy, LLC (Strata), a leading provider of utility-scale solar and battery-energy-storage systems, is announcing its new name, Strata Clean Energy. The rebrand represents the company's commitment to the proliferation of clean energy products by providing more safe and reliable renewable energy options - especially for large, utility scale energy consumers.

Strata, a market-leader in utility-scale solar and battery-energy-storage systems, has 400+ employees and has installed over 2.5 GW installed capacity over the past 10+ years. The rebranded company plans to remain committed to the solar market.

"We are continuing to pursue alternative forms of renewable and clean technology that support utility-scale clean energy generation," said Strata CEO, Markus William.

The company's ongoing mission is to create opportunities for clean and renewable energy and will continue to evolve and develop new alternative forms of renewable and clean technology for the market.

The new name represents a major milestone in the company's history and highlights its commitment to a clean energy future. Strata has already been a major contributor in the clean energy market - including last year's development of one of the largest standalone battery storage projects in the United States, the Ventura Energy Storage grid-scale battery. Strata is also a national leader in utility-scale solar developments.

Strata recently announced its partnership with Blackstone Credit and its affiliates to provide Strata with $150 million of capital to fund development, construction and ownership of utility scale solar storage assets across North America. Learn more about Blackstone Credit here.

For more information on Strata Clean Energy, click here.

About Strata Clean Energy

Strata Clean Energy is a leading provider of utility-scale solar and battery-energy-storage systems. The company's integrated approach, which includes development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations and maintenance, allows Strata to consistently develop and build highly profitable, clean-energy projects for clients with long-term ownership in mind.

