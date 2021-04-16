Tree of Knowledge International Corp.: Tree of Knowledge Announces Delayed Filing of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A and Application for Management Cease Trade Order

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CSE:TOKI) ("TOKI" or the "Company") would like to provide an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

Due to the continued impact of COVID-19, and the logistical complications for its auditor to conduct the audit of certain operations, the Company anticipates the Annual Filings will be delayed beyond the required filing deadline: (i) under Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and pursuant to National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual and Interim Filings, being April 30, 2021(the "Filing Deadline").

The Company intends to continue to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors and expects to file the Annual Filings as soon as possible, and in any event no later than June 15, 2021.

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company and herein with this press release, the Company confirms that there have been no material business developments since the date of its last financial statements that were filed.

Management Cease Trade Order Application

In light of the delay in filing of the Annual Filings prior to the Filing Deadline, the Company is providing this default announcement in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The Company has made an application to the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), as principal regulator of the Company, for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") under NP 12-203 in respect of the anticipated default regarding the Annual Filings. The granting of the MCTO is at the discretion of the Alberta Securities Commission and there is no guarantee that this will be granted. The issuance of the MCTO will not affect the ability of persons who have not been directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade in their securities. In the event that the MCTO is granted, it will be in effect until the default is remedied. The Company intends to follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases, for as long as the Company remains in default.

Please visit: www.tokicorp.com

Contact: Tree of Knowledge International Corp.

Ashley Villarruel, (647) 607-9044, ashley@tokicorp.com

About Tree of Knowledge International Corp.

TOKI is a public company that delivers pathways to innovative, science-based health and wellness solutions. The Company is a leader in pain management, spanning from seed to patient. Built upon an extensive network of scientific and medical research, TOKI is an advanced leader in the development, processing, and distribution of focused products and treatments for pain relief. Tree of Knowledge spans the globe with its multidisciplinary pain clinics, research partners, consumer CBD products, and education and advocacy programs - all working in harmony to bring health and wellness to the world, while creating value for shareholders and partners.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein relating to the timing of the filing of financial statements constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

