Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Receives Positive Feedback from Mind Matters Psychiatry MD on Use of Their Two NBT Systems to Treat MDD

Press release, Helsinki, 16.04.2021, 12.00 pm (EEST)



Nexstim Receives Positive Feedback from Mind Matters Psychiatry MD on Use of Their Two NBT Systems to Treat MDD

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that the company's SmartFocus nTMS technology used at Mind Matters Psychiatry MD, US has generated positive feedback from its use in treating patients with depression.

Oladele Adebogun M.D. said, "I was initially introduced to Nexstim by the early outcomes of their registry which showed 50% remission rates in a small number of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. I purchased my first system and have been so impressed with my own patient outcomes that I have added this second system for my patients located in Flower Mound, Texas. I have even been able to successfully treat those patients who failed to respond to TMS on our prior non-Nexstim system. I am proud to contribute to the latest Nexstim treatment outcomes of triple the number of patients where consecutive data from multiple centers have resulted in 47.2 % of patients in remission from MDD at end of treatment and 76.1 % had obtained a clinical response. I know that I am delivering the best care available for my patients when I use Nexstim."

Mind Matters Psychiatry MD has been one of the most active NBT users in the United States especially in terms of providing patient data to the NBT registry. Nexstim NBT systems were delivered to both of their clinic locations in 2020.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim said: "We are excited to share this good feedback from Mind Matters Psychiatry MD. It shows that there is clear demand for novel, personalized nTMS therapy that our NBT system is able to deliver to patients with major depressive disorder. Mind Matters Psychiatry MD is a very active user clinic who is also helping us to advance the science and clinical use of nTMS and to develop our technology further by actively providing treatment data to our NBT registry. We are very grateful for this kind of cooperation. We are also pleased to see this trend in the United States where over 70% of our NBT clinics now own two or more Nexstim systems."

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

