Stella Diagnostics, Inc.: Stella Diagnostics Announces Completion of Corporate Name and Ticker Symbol Changes (SLDX)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / Stella Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:JMDP) ("Stella" or "The Company") announced today that its corporate name change from "JMP Properties, Inc." to "Stella Diagnostics, Inc." became effective on April 16, 2021. In connection with the name change, the Company's common stock will begin trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol "SLDX" at the open of market trading on April 16, 2021.

"Stella Diagnostics was founded to improve the patient management strategies for the millions of people living with severe esophageal disease," said Stella CEO, Dr. Joe Abdo. "Securing our name and ticker change are important steps in aligning our mission and brand for the betterment of our Company, shareholders, clinical partnerships, and patient care."

About Stella Diagnostics

Stella Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics-based organization focused on improving patient management strategies for over 67 million people living with severe esophageal disease. StellaDX's clinical assay will offer physicians insight into the molecular properties of their patients' tissue to determine if the disease is stable, progressing or turning cancerous. Using targeted mass spectrometry proteomics, we believe that informing physicians of the expression patterns playing a role in the pathogenesis of GERD, Barrett's esophagus and esophageal cancer early in the treatment plan may extend or save lives. For more information, please visit www.stelladx.com.

