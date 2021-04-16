AmeraMex International, Inc.: AmeraMex International Reports Year-End Revenue of $12.3 Million

Company reports approximately $11.5 million in year-to-date sales for 2021

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, reported financial results for its year ended December 31, 2020.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "Sales for the second half of 2020 were robust and that momentum has continued through the first quarter of 2021. Our pipeline for 2021 is strong, and while we do not make projections, we believe this could be a remarkable year for AmeraMex on several fronts."

Statement of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

The company reported revenue of approximately $12.3 million, a $376,118 decrease when compared to revenue of approximately $12.7 million for comparable 2019 year-end. During the first six months of 2020, sales and ultimately revenue were significantly affected by COVID-19-related regulations. Most of AmeraMex's customers and potential customers' businesses are up and operational as many of COVID-19 restrictions have now been reduced or are no longer in place.

Gross profit for the year was $1.8 million, or a gross profit margin of 14 percent, compared to gross profit of $2.4 million, or a gross profit margin of 18 percent, for the comparable 2019 year-end . The decrease in gross profit for the year was due in part to the increase in cost of goods sold and the product mix of new versus refurbished equipment.

The Company reported a net loss of approximately ($582,690) for the year compared to a net loss of approximately ($90,000) for the comparable 2019 year-end. The loss for the year is related to an increase in G&A and Interest Expense. There were two pending legal proceedings which were subsequently dismissed as the Company reached a combined confidential settlement agreement of approximately $429,000. Additionally, Interest expense increased approximately $300,000 due to loan fees and additional financing for rental equipment.

Balance Sheet for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Total Assets were $12.5 million, an increase of approximately $1 million over 2019. Total Liabilities were $11 million, an increase of $1.6 million over 2019.

Year-End 2020 Conference Call

The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial into the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from April, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time until April 30, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13718558. An audio version of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website, www.ammx.net.

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

2020 2019 REVENUES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 9,665,607 $ 10,296,901 Rentals and Leases 2,613,513 2,358,337 Total Revenues 12,279,120 12,655,238 COST OF SALES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues 9,566,702 9,343,196 Rentals and Leases 942,954 951,366 Total Cost of Revenues 10,509,656 10,294,562 GROSS PROFIT 1,769,464 2,360,676 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling Expense 454,806 448,415 Legal Settlement 428,700 - General and Administrative 944,567 978,560 Total Operating Expenses 1,828,073 1,426,975 income (loss) From Operations (58,609 ) 933,701 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Expense (1,047,330 ) (747,855 ) Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt (90,925 ) (482,908 ) Forgiveness of Debt and Other, Net 222,517 131,423 Total Other Income (Expense) (915,738 ) (1,099,340 ) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES (974,347 ) (165,639 ) BENEFIT for INCOME TAXES (391,657 ) (75,345 ) NET LOSS $ (582,690 ) $ (90,294 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 14,808,737 14,808,737 Diluted 14,808,737 14,808,737 Earnings (loss) per Share Basic $ -0.04 $ -0.01 Diluted $ -0.04 $ -0.01

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

2020 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 407,881 $ 114,504 Accounts Receivable, Net 768,371 589,710 Inventory 5,873,569 4,832,283 Other Current Assets 198,531 206,945 Total Current Assets 7,248,352 5,743,442 Property and Equipment, Net 1,035,840 1,179,794 Rental Equipment, Net 3,624,376 4,036,612 Deferred Tax Assets, Net 158,124 Other Assets 453,410 489,562 Total Noncurrent Assets 5,271,750 5,705,968 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,520,102 $ 11,449,410 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 620,200 $ 531,806 Accrued Expenses 231,329 79,787 Joint Venture Liability 439,500 459,500 Lines of Credit 5,749,801 408,033 Notes Payable, Current Portion 911,265 386,528 Convertible Note 150,683 - Total Current Liabilities 8,102,778 1,865,654 Long-Term Liabilities Deferred Tax Liability - 226,339 Notes Payable - Related Party 226,659 334,794 Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion 2,597,935 559,235 Line of Credit - 6,313,628 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 2,824,594 7,433,996 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,927,372 9,299,650 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Stockholders' Equity shares issued and outstanding - - 14,808,737 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 14,549 15,068 Additional Paid-In Capital 21,545,614 21,519,435 Accumulated Deficit (19,967,433 ) (19,384,743 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,592,730 2,149,760 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,520,102 $ 11,449,410 - -

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

2020 2019 CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net Loss $ (582,690 ) $ (90,294 ) Adjustments to reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash provided by (Used In) Operating Activities: Stock for Services 25,660 - Depreciation and Amortization 1,310,018 1,246,777 Provision for Deferred Income Taxes (384,467 ) (75,345 ) Forgiveness of debt (218,442 ) - Loss on Legal Settlement 428,700 - Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt 90,925 482,908 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (178,661 ) 42,095 Inventory (1,031,615 ) (2,142,641 ) Other Current Assets 44,568 (173,677 ) Accounts Payable 88,394 (777,227 ) Accrued Expenses 151,542 (38,504 ) NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (256,068 ) (1,525,908 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for Property & Equipment (141,998 ) (419,293 ) Payments for Rental Equipment (611,830 ) (375,912 ) Proceeds from Sale of Equipment - - NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (753,828 ) (795,205 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from Notes Payable 4,594,871 960,505 Payments on Notes Payable (2,191,602 ) (5,110,496 ) Payment on Note Payable - Related Party (108,135 ) (18,849 ) Joint Venture Liability (20,000 ) 459,500 Net Borrowing Under Line of Credit (971,861 ) 5,947,205 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 1,303,273 2,237,865 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS 293,377 (83,248 ) CASH, BEGINNING OF YEAR 114,504 197,752 CASH, END OF YEAR $ 407,881 $ 114,504 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash Paid for Interest $ 907,534 $ 747,855 Cash Paid for Income Taxes $ 800 $ 800 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment $ - $ - Equipment Financed Under Capital Leases $ 225,859 $ - Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory $ 526,417 $ 35,470

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

Total Additional Stockholders' Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Accumulated Equity/ Balance Shares Amount Capital Stock Deficit (Deficit) Dec. 31, 2018 15,068,318 $ 15,068 $ 21,524,272 $ (4,837 ) $ (19,294,449 ) $ 2,240,054 Retirement of Treasury Stock (4,837 ) 4,837 - Net Income (90,294 ) (90,294 ) Dec. 31, 2019 15,068,318 15,068 21,519,435 - (19,384,743 ) 2,149,760 Marketing Investment 40,000 40 25,620 25,660 Retired Stock (559,163 ) (559 ) 559 - - Net Income (582,690 ) (582,690 ) Dec. 31, 2020 14,549,155 $ 14,549 $ 21,545,614 $ - $ (19,967,433 ) $ 1,592,730 14,808,737 14,549 21,545,614 - (19,967,433 ) 1,592,730 (259,582 ) - - - - -

