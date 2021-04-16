AmeraMex International, Inc.: AmeraMex International Reports Year-End Revenue of $12.3 Million

Company reports approximately $11.5 million in year-to-date sales for 2021
CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, reported financial results for its year ended December 31, 2020.
AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "Sales for the second half of 2020 were robust and that momentum has continued through the first quarter of 2021. Our pipeline for 2021 is strong, and while we do not make projections, we believe this could be a remarkable year for AmeraMex on several fronts."
Statement of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2020
The company reported revenue of approximately $12.3 million, a $376,118 decrease when compared to revenue of approximately $12.7 million for comparable 2019 year-end. During the first six months of 2020, sales and ultimately revenue were significantly affected by COVID-19-related regulations. Most of AmeraMex's customers and potential customers' businesses are up and operational as many of COVID-19 restrictions have now been reduced or are no longer in place.
Gross profit for the year was $1.8 million, or a gross profit margin of 14 percent, compared to gross profit of $2.4 million, or a gross profit margin of 18 percent, for the comparable 2019 year-end . The decrease in gross profit for the year was due in part to the increase in cost of goods sold and the product mix of new versus refurbished equipment.
The Company reported a net loss of approximately ($582,690) for the year compared to a net loss of approximately ($90,000) for the comparable 2019 year-end. The loss for the year is related to an increase in G&A and Interest Expense. There were two pending legal proceedings which were subsequently dismissed as the Company reached a combined confidential settlement agreement of approximately $429,000. Additionally, Interest expense increased approximately $300,000 due to loan fees and additional financing for rental equipment.
Balance Sheet for the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Total Assets were $12.5 million, an increase of approximately $1 million over 2019. Total Liabilities were $11 million, an increase of $1.6 million over 2019.
Year-End 2020 Conference Call
The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial into the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from April, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time until April 30, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13718558. An audio version of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website, www.ammx.net.
AmeraMex International
AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.
Forward-Looking Statement
Statements made in this news release that are not historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements often can be identified using terms such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximate" or "continue," or the negative thereof. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and important factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected. We disclaim any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
Investor and Media Relations
McCloud Communications, LLC
Marty Tullio, Managing Member
Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com
AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019
|2020
|2019
REVENUES
Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
|$
|9,665,607
|$
|10,296,901
Rentals and Leases
|2,613,513
|2,358,337
Total Revenues
|12,279,120
|12,655,238
COST OF SALES
Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
|9,566,702
|9,343,196
Rentals and Leases
|942,954
|951,366
Total Cost of Revenues
|10,509,656
|10,294,562
GROSS PROFIT
|1,769,464
|2,360,676
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling Expense
|454,806
|448,415
Legal Settlement
|428,700
|-
General and Administrative
|944,567
|978,560
Total Operating Expenses
|1,828,073
|1,426,975
income (loss) From Operations
|(58,609
|)
|933,701
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest Expense
|(1,047,330
|)
|(747,855
|)
Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt
|(90,925
|)
|(482,908
|)
Forgiveness of Debt and Other, Net
|222,517
|131,423
Total Other Income (Expense)
|(915,738
|)
|(1,099,340
|)
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES
|(974,347
|)
|(165,639
|)
BENEFIT for INCOME TAXES
|(391,657
|)
|(75,345
|)
NET LOSS
|$
|(582,690
|)
|$
|(90,294
|)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
Basic
|14,808,737
|14,808,737
Diluted
|14,808,737
|14,808,737
Earnings (loss) per Share
Basic
|$
|-0.04
|$
|-0.01
Diluted
|$
|-0.04
|$
|-0.01
AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019
|2020
|2019
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash
|$
|407,881
|$
|114,504
Accounts Receivable, Net
|768,371
|589,710
Inventory
|5,873,569
|4,832,283
Other Current Assets
|198,531
|206,945
Total Current Assets
|7,248,352
|5,743,442
Property and Equipment, Net
|1,035,840
|1,179,794
Rental Equipment, Net
|3,624,376
|4,036,612
Deferred Tax Assets, Net
|158,124
Other Assets
|453,410
|489,562
Total Noncurrent Assets
|5,271,750
|5,705,968
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|12,520,102
|$
|11,449,410
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts Payable
|$
|620,200
|$
|531,806
Accrued Expenses
|231,329
|79,787
Joint Venture Liability
|439,500
|459,500
Lines of Credit
|5,749,801
|408,033
Notes Payable, Current Portion
|911,265
|386,528
Convertible Note
|150,683
|-
Total Current Liabilities
|8,102,778
|1,865,654
Long-Term Liabilities
Deferred Tax Liability
|-
|226,339
Notes Payable - Related Party
|226,659
|334,794
Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion
|2,597,935
|559,235
Line of Credit
|-
|6,313,628
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
|2,824,594
|7,433,996
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|10,927,372
|9,299,650
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Stockholders' Equity
shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
14,808,737 issued and outstanding
at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
|14,549
|15,068
Additional Paid-In Capital
|21,545,614
|21,519,435
Accumulated Deficit
|(19,967,433
|)
|(19,384,743
|)
Total Stockholders' Equity
|1,592,730
|2,149,760
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|12,520,102
|$
|11,449,410
|-
|-
AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019
|2020
|2019
CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net Loss
|$
|(582,690
|)
|$
|(90,294
|)
Adjustments to reconcile Net Income (Loss) to
Net Cash provided by (Used In) Operating Activities:
Stock for Services
|25,660
|-
Depreciation and Amortization
|1,310,018
|1,246,777
Provision for Deferred Income Taxes
|(384,467
|)
|(75,345
|)
Forgiveness of debt
|(218,442
|)
|-
Loss on Legal Settlement
|428,700
|-
Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt
|90,925
|482,908
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
Accounts Receivable
|(178,661
|)
|42,095
Inventory
|(1,031,615
|)
|(2,142,641
|)
Other Current Assets
|44,568
|(173,677
|)
Accounts Payable
|88,394
|(777,227
|)
Accrued Expenses
|151,542
|(38,504
|)
NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|(256,068
|)
|(1,525,908
|)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Payments for Property & Equipment
|(141,998
|)
|(419,293
|)
Payments for Rental Equipment
|(611,830
|)
|(375,912
|)
Proceeds from Sale of Equipment
|-
|-
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(753,828
|)
|(795,205
|)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from Notes Payable
|4,594,871
|960,505
Payments on Notes Payable
|(2,191,602
|)
|(5,110,496
|)
Payment on Note Payable - Related Party
|(108,135
|)
|(18,849
|)
Joint Venture Liability
|(20,000
|)
|459,500
Net Borrowing Under Line of Credit
|(971,861
|)
|5,947,205
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|1,303,273
|2,237,865
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS
|293,377
|(83,248
|)
CASH, BEGINNING OF YEAR
|114,504
|197,752
CASH, END OF YEAR
|$
|407,881
|$
|114,504
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW
INFORMATION:
Cash Paid for Interest
|$
|907,534
|$
|747,855
Cash Paid for Income Taxes
|$
|800
|$
|800
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON CASH INVESTING
AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment
|$
|-
|$
|-
Equipment Financed Under Capital Leases
|$
|225,859
|$
|-
Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory
|$
|526,417
|$
|35,470
AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019
|Total
|Additional
|Stockholders'
|Common Stock
|Paid-in
|Treasury
|Accumulated
|Equity/
Balance
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|Stock
|Deficit
|(Deficit)
Dec. 31, 2018
|15,068,318
|$
|15,068
|$
|21,524,272
|$
|(4,837
|)
|$
|(19,294,449
|)
|$
|2,240,054
Retirement of Treasury Stock
|(4,837
|)
|4,837
|-
Net Income
|(90,294
|)
|(90,294
|)
Dec. 31, 2019
|15,068,318
|15,068
|21,519,435
|-
|(19,384,743
|)
|2,149,760
Marketing Investment
|40,000
|40
|25,620
|25,660
Retired Stock
|(559,163
|)
|(559
|)
|559
|-
|-
Net Income
|(582,690
|)
|(582,690
|)
Dec. 31, 2020
|14,549,155
|$
|14,549
|$
|21,545,614
|$
|-
|$
|(19,967,433
|)
|$
|1,592,730
|14,808,737
|14,549
|21,545,614
|-
|(19,967,433
|)
|1,592,730
|(259,582
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
SOURCE: AmeraMex International, Inc.
