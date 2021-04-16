

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) said that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board. It includes the modified remuneration system with embedded sustainability targets.



The shareholders formally approved the actions of both bodies for the 2020 financial year with a large majority of the votes.



The dividend proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board for the 2020 financial year met with broad approval among the shareholders. So Vonovia is now paying out 1.69 euros per share, amounting to an increase of about 8% compared with last year. As before, shareholders can opt for receiving a scrip dividend instead of a conventional cash dividend.



