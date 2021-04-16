The "European Calcium Carbonate Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

European calcium carbonate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

Some pivotal factors encouraging market growth include the rising plastics industry and the pulp and paper industry in the region. The European plastics industry generated a turnover of over $413.3 billion in 2018. The industry had a positive trade balance of over $17.2 billion in 2018. As a mineral filler, calcium carbonate is extensively utilized in the plastics industry. The use of calcium carbonate in rigid packaging has significantly increased over the years.

Additionally, calcium carbonate is also integrated as a resin extender in the plastics industry which has been demonstrated to support improved sustainability, improved processing, and increased performance of the finished part. As a plastics additive, calcium carbonate is 100% FDA approved, which supports versatility among applications in critical areas such as medical packaging, food packaging, and foodservice packaging markets.

The market is segmented based on the type and end-user industry. Based on type, the market is segmented into ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC). Based on the end-user industry, the market is segmented into paper, adhesives and sealants, plastics, paints and coatings, construction, and others. Significant adoption of calcium carbonate has been witnessed in the plastics industry. For instance, as per the British Calcium Carbonates Federation (BCCF), plastics account for nearly 10% of European GCC consumption. Additionally, 8% of Europe's GCC is consumed by the paint market.

Companies Mentioned

ACCM

Calcinor Servicios S.A.

Carmeuse

Imerys S.A.

J.M. Huber Corp.

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Lhoist Group

Nordkalk Corp.

Omya International AG

SCR Sibelco N.V.

The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the European calcium carbonate market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the European calcium carbonate market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the European calcium carbonate market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Country

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments

4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation

5.1. European Calcium Carbonate Market by Type

5.1.1. Ground Calcium Carbonate

5.1.2. Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

5.2. European Calcium Carbonate Market by End-User Industry

5.2.1. Paper

5.2.2. Adhesives and Sealants

5.2.3. Plastics

5.2.4. Paints and Coatings

5.2.5. Construction

5.2.6. Others

6. Regional Analysis

6.1. UK

6.2. Germany

6.3. France

6.4. Spain

6.5. Italy

6.6. Rest of European

7. Company Profiles

