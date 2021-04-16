The "Europe Micro Irrigation Systems Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report has concluded that the micro irrigation systems market in Europe is estimated to thrive at a compound annual growth rate of 15.68% during 2021-2028. Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, and Rest of Europe shape the market in this region.

In France, the agricultural sector has evolved significantly due to the standard agricultural policy across Europe. Moreover, the country's agricultural resources largely contribute to the extensive production of wheat, cereals, potatoes, wine grapes, and dairy products. Besides, France is observing a rising market penetration of innovative agriculture solutions in farms, resulting in reduced labor demand and enhanced productivity. Above all, the adoption of micro irrigation systems is anticipated to surge in the next few years, owing to the rising government investments to support sustainable farming. Hence, as stated above, these factors primarily motivate the growth of the micro irrigation systems across France.

In Spain, micro irrigation systems have been integrated into conventional farming methods. However, not all growers in the country have fully exploited the potential of such advanced farming techniques. Nonetheless, the adoption of micro irrigation systems by a section of the farmer community has provided them with various growth opportunities, in turn, paving the way for sustainable agricultural productivity. Moreover, several large farmers have adopted micro irrigation systems over traditional farming methods, which adds to the studied market's progress.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Europe Micro Irrigation Systems Market Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Key Insights

2.1.1. Emergence of Automated Micro Irrigation Systems

2.1.2. Micro Irrigation System New Alternative for Wastewater Utilization

2.2. Impact of Covid-19 on Micro Irrigation Systems Market

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4. Vendor Scorecard

2.5. Market Attractiveness Matrix

2.6. Industry Components

2.6.1. Manufacturers and Importers

2.6.2. Machinery Dealers

2.6.3. Local Service Providers

2.6.4. End-Users

2.7. Key Impact Analysis

2.7.1. Availability

2.7.2. Brand Value

2.7.3. Price

2.7.4. User-Friendly and Durable Products

2.7.5. Performance

2.8. Key Market Strategies

2.8.1. Partnership/Contracts/Agreements/Collaborations

2.8.2. Business Expansions/Divestiture

2.8.3. Acquisitions/Mergers

2.8.4. Product Launch

2.9. Market Drivers

2.9.1. Growing Interest in Farmers to Use Micro Irrigation Systems

2.9.2. Concerns of Freshwater Conservation and Diminishing Water Resources

2.9.3. Booming Populace and Declining Per Capita Arable Land

2.10. Market Restraints

2.10.1. High Cost of Micro Irrigation Systems

2.10.2. Concerns Related to Over Irrigation and Clogging

2.11. Market Opportunities

2.11.1. Government Initiatives

2.11.2. Increased Demand from Nursery and Commercial Gardens

3. Europe Micro Irrigation Systems Market by Product

3.1. Sprinklers

3.2. Drip Irrigation

4. Europe Micro Irrigation Systems Market by Type of Crops

4.1. Orchard Crops

4.2. Field Crops

4.3. Plantation Crops

4.4. Others (Forage Grasses)

5. Europe Micro Irrigation Systems Market Regional Outlook

5.1. United Kingdom

5.2. Germany

5.3. France

5.4. Italy

5.5. Spain

5.6. Russia

5.7. Rest of Europe

