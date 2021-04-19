Appointment strengthens the financial and corporate experience of Metrion's Board in support of the Company's planned international growth

Metrion Biosciences Limited ("Metrion"), the specialist ion channel contract research and drug discovery company, today announced the appointment of Mark Keogh as a Non-Executive Director. The appointment follows the Company's recently announced £2.7m new equity investment led by Gresham House Ventures and is intended to strengthen the Board's financial and corporate experience, in support of the Company's planned international growth.

Mark is a chartered accountant and civil engineer with more than 30 years' experience of senior finance management in multiple industrial sectors. Most recently he was Group Chief Financial Officer of Charles Taylor plc, where he facilitated the group's rapid growth through multiple acquisitions and played a significant part in its eventual buy out by private equity funds. Prior to this he held roles including Group Managing Director and Finance Director of Warner Estate plc, Finance Director of Severn Trent Water, Finance Director of Mowlem Construction and CFO of BP Marine. Mark graduated in engineering from University College Dublin, is a member of the Institution of Engineers of Ireland and holds both ACA and chartered tax adviser qualifications.

Dr Keith McCullagh, Chairman of Metrion Biosciences, said: "I am delighted to welcome Mark to the board of directors. Mark provided helpful advice to the Company as we concluded our recent investment round, and his appointment will enable us to continue to benefit from his substantial experience of business planning, financial operations, corporate finance and M&A. He will be an asset to the team and will contribute significantly to Metrion's further growth and international development."

Mark Keogh commented: "I'm thrilled to be joining Metrion at such an exciting time for the organisation. I look forward to working more closely with Keith and the Board, as well as the Company's excellent executive management team, to support the business as it executes its strategic growth objectives."

