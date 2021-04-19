Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to meeting unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases, today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and provided an update on clinical and corporate developments.

Mr. Darren Lui, President and Executive Director of Aptorum Group Limited, commented "Aptorum's operational plans remain on track. In particular, one of our lead programs, ALS-4 (targeting infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus including Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)) has already commenced dosing of the first cohort of human subjects in its Phase I clinical trial as announced in March 2021. With the additional capital raised in October 2020, the Company is also on track to commence validation of our novel liquid biopsy based rapid pathogen identification and detection diagnostics ("RPIDD"). Our other lead program SACT-1, which is targeting an orphan indication for the treatment of neuroblastoma, is also on track in its preparation to open an IND with US FDA for the commencement of clinical trials in 2021. The Company is also focused on the distribution of a non-hormonal based Dioscorea opposita bioactive nutraceutical supplement targeting woman's health during menopausal or post-menopausal cycles in 2021 in major markets including UK, Europe and Asia initially. In light of the global coronavirus situation, the Company would like to report that its day-to-day operations continue as normal.

Clinical Pipeline Update and Upcoming Milestones

In March 2021, Aptorum Group announced dosing of our first human subject in its Phase I clinical trial for one of our lead programs, ALS-4, an orally administered small molecule drug for the treatment of infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus including MRSA. The Phase I clinical trial is currently conducted in Canada and will target to recruit up to 48 and 24 healthy volunteers for the single-ascending dose (SAD) and multiple-ascending dose (MAD) cohorts, respectively.

In February 2021, Aptorum Group completed a Pre-IND meeting with US FDA with encouraging outcomes regarding SACT-1, another lead program employing an orally administered small molecule repurposed drug for the treatment of neuroblastoma. The Company is now on track in its preparation to open an IND with US FDA for the commencement of clinical trials in 2021.

In September 2020, Aptorum Group initiated an additional R&D program. Our RPIDD technology enables rapid and accurate identification and detection of existing or emerging unknown pathogens (including DNA/RNA-based viruses such as coronavirus, antibiotic-resistant bacteria, fungi, etc.), in a cost-effective, unbiased and broad-spectrum manner, by employing liquid biopsy (patients' blood samples and is potentially adaptable for other sample types) in conjunction with New Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven software analytics. The Company is now on track to commence validation of the RPIDD program in further human blood samples to support its eventual commercialization.

Aptorum Group is commencing the commercialization and distribution of its non-hormonal based Dioscorea oppposita bioactive nutraceutical supplement ("NativusWell") in 2021, targeting woman's health during menopausal or post-menopausal cycles. The product is currently being manufactured in Canada.

Corporate Highlights

On July 24, 2020, our Class A Ordinary Shares began to trade on the Professional Compartment of the regulated market of Euronext Paris under the symbol "APM" and are denominated in Euros on Euronext Paris.

On September 25, 2020, Aptorum Innovations Holding Pte. Limited ("AIHPL"), one of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries, entered into an Exclusive License Agreement with Accelerate Technologies Pte Ltd. ("Accelerate Technologies"), commercialization arm of the Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research, to co-develop novel molecular-based RPIDD technology.

In October 2020, Aptorum Group completed a capital raise of approximately $9 million by a public offering of 2,769,231 Class A ordinary shares and warrants to purchase 2,769,231 of its Class A ordinary shares.

On December 30, 2020, AIHPL entered into an Evaluation Agreement with Illumina Inc ("Illumina") to evaluate the data and performance of Illumina's sequencing technology based on the workflow of AIHPL's RPIDD technology, at AIHPL's Singapore based evaluation site.

Full year 2020 research and development expenses of $11.6 million, an increase of $4.6 million over the full year 2019.

Fiscal Year End Financial Results

Aptorum Group reported a net income of $4.9 million in 2020, as compared to net loss of $20.1 million in 2019. The net income in 2020 was mainly driven by the gain on investments in marketable securities, net of $25.2 million.

Research and development expenses were $11.6 million in 2020 as compared to $6.9 million in 2019. The increase in research and development expenses in 2020 was primarily due to the increase in services provided by our consultants, advisors and contracted research organizations as a result of the progress of our projects' development.

General and administrative fees were $4.9 million in 2020 as compared to $7.4 million in 2019. The decrease in general and administration fees was primarily due to a decrease in compensation expenses and business expenses as well as general travel restrictions due to the COVID 19 outbreak.

Legal and professional fees were $2.9 million in 2020 as compared to $3.4 million in 2019. The decrease in legal and professional fees was primarily due to the reduction of professional services required during 2020.

Aptorum Group reported $3.6 million of cash and restricted cash as of December 31, 2020 compared to $5.3 million as of December 31, 2019. The decrease in cash and restricted cash was mainly the result of the cash used in operating activities of $15.8 million during the year and net repayment of loan from related parties of $4.4 million, partly offset by the net proceeds from issuance of Class A Ordinary Shares and warrants of $16.8 million in 2020 and proceeds from disposal of fixed assets and investment in marketable securities of $1.0 million and $0.9 million, respectively, in 2020.

In addition, Aptorum Group had $28.4 million marketable securities and $13.0 million undrawn line of credit as of December 31, 2020, compared to $1.1 million marketable securities and $8.7 million undrawn line of credit as of December 31, 2019. The increase in marketable securities was due to the public listing and subsequent stock price appreciation of one of our pre-IPO investments.

APTORUM GROUP LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) For Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (Stated in U.S. Dollars) Year Ended

December 31,

2020 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Revenue Healthcare services income 911,509 535,166 Operating expenses Cost of healthcare services (1,015,023 (794,545 Research and development expenses (11,586,923 (6,939,051 General and administrative fees (4,853,488 (7,373,425 Legal and professional fees (2,854,225 (3,405,705 Other operating expenses (877,391 (220,891 Total operating expenses (21,187,050 (18,733,617 Other income (loss), net Gain (loss) on investments in marketable securities, net 25,241,556 (81,839 Gain on non-marketable investments 1,147,190 (Loss) gain on investments in derivatives, net (199,031 87,599 Gain on use of digital currencies 46,717 Gain on extinguishment of convertible debts 1,198,490 Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities (866,300 Interest expense, net (243,628 (3,699,672 Rental income 30,894 16,868 Sundry income 365,917 232,460 Total other income (loss), net 25,195,708 (1,918,487 Net income (loss) 4,920,167 (20,116,938 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 2,146,687 1,430,176 Deemed dividend related to warrants down round provision (755,514 Net income (loss) attributable to Aptorum Group Limited 6,311,340 (18,686,762 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Aptorum Group Limited Basic 0.20 (0.64 Diluted 0.20 (0.64 Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 31,135,882 29,008,445 Diluted 31,534,473 29,008,445 Net income (loss) 4,920,167 (20,116,938 Other comprehensive income (loss) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 58,848 (10,897 Other comprehensive income (loss) 58,848 (10,897 Comprehensive income (loss) 4,979,015 (20,127,835 Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests 2,146,687 1,430,176 Deemed dividend related to warrants down round provision (755,514 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of Aptorum Group Limited 6,370,188 (18,697,659

APTORUM GROUP LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2020 and 2019 (Stated in U.S. Dollars) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash 3,495,231 5,189,003 Restricted cash 130,125 104,170 Digital currencies 1,539 1,539 Accounts receivable 62,221 40,543 Inventories 39,133 34,185 Marketable securities, at fair value 28,384,944 1,063,111 Investments in derivatives 4,289 203,320 Amounts due from related parties 962 Due from brokers 160,337 317,005 Other receivables and prepayments 1,378,996 1,079,043 Total current assets 33,656,815 8,032,881 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,686,323 7,093,035 Operating lease right-of-use assets 547,389 Non-marketable investments 4,079,707 7,112,180 Intangible assets, net 964,857 1,311,683 Amounts due from related parties 50,000 Long-term deposits 296,225 294,606 Other non-current assets 59,833 Total Assets 44,231,316 23,954,218 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Amounts due to related parties 145,926 41,593 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,240,772 2,586,527 Finance lease liabilities current 49,396 46,555 Operating lease liabilities, current 432,600 Total current liabilities 3,868,694 2,674,675 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 47,923 97,319 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 155,121 Loan payables to related parties 2,007,285 6,330,472 Total Liabilities 6,079,023 9,102,466 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY Class A Ordinary Shares ($1.00 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized, 11,584,324 and 6,597,362 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively) 11,584,324 6,597,362 Class B Ordinary Shares ($1.00 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized, 22,437,754 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019) 22,437,754 22,437,754 Additional paid-in capital 38,247,903 24,887,624 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 53,296 (5,552 Accumulated deficit (30,489,126 (37,555,980 Total equity attributable to the shareholders of Aptorum Group Limited 41,834,151 16,361,208 Non-controlling interests (3,681,858 (1,509,456 Total equity 38,152,293 14,851,752 Total Liabilities and Equity 44,231,316 23,954,218

