Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.: Atlantic's KB Industries Reports Growing List of Governmental Agencies joining its Green Partnership Program

KBI Reaches a new milestone of 45 governmental agencies in the United States

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce its wholly owned KB Industries is seeing a growing list of Governmental Agencies joining its Green Partnership Program.

With KBI's ever expanding recognition and the increasing number of installations of Flexi-®Pave, more and more governmental agencies are proudly announcing their commitment to become members of KBI's rapidly expanding Green Partnership Program.

Seeing the many benefits to their communities using KBI's proprietary technologies, such as Flexi-®Pave, these agencies are being trained and certified to install KBI's Flexi-®Pave product using their own personnel. Each of these governmental agencies have had hands-on training by KBI in the installation and care of Flexi-Pave. As a result, they are then able to install a GREEN product in a multitude of applications across their regions, including trails, sidewalks and tree surround applications.

Now 45 Governmental Agencies in the USA on board

More and more forward thinking and environmentally conscious, municipalities, cities and counties, such as Tallahassee, FL, Lakeland, FL, and Sarasota County, FL., are joining the 42 already established and committed governmental agencies throughout the USA. The 42 plus these 3 have taken advantage of working with the private sector to the benefit of their communities and taxpayers. These communities are applying KBI's Smarter Materials for 'Next Generation Infrastructure Products', providing them with savings and environmental benefits as well as adding new skill sets to their municipal work force.

About KB Industries:

K.B. Industries, Inc. (KBI) developed the world's first flexible porous paving surface using recycled tires in 2002. Flexi®-Pave made from used tires has been installed to improve the drainage, the walking comfort of foot paths, the drainage of parking lots, the health of trees internationally. With installations at Arlington Cemetery, Yellowstone National Park, Kew Botanical Gardens in London and many cities and towns throughout the USA and the United Kingdom, where they continue to include Flexi®-Pave in their annual construction, storm drainage and environmental budgets.

Additional Flexi®-Pave Applications:

K.B Industries, Inc's Flexi®-Pave, has combined sustainable technology and experience to solve many other infrastructure problems using innovative materials and design approaches, such as in many water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. KBI created a massively porous but strong structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success benefitting the environment economically. Visit: www.kbius.com or call (727) 723-3300

About Atlantic Wind and Solar

Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc, (OTC PINK:AWSL) develops renewable energy power and infrastructure projects globally. Through its recently acquired K.B. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its Flexi®-Pave flexible porous pavement. In parallel, the company is vigorously developing projects to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) as well as biomass agricultural, yard, food, and even raw sewage waste to produce pellets that can be used to generate electricity, make fertilizer and other saleable, environmentally beneficial commodities using its Zero Emission Waste to Energy (ZEW2E) solution. Visit www.atlanticwindandsolar.com

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell our securities. Investing in over the counter (OTC) securities often carries a high degree of risk. Please contact your financial advisor before investing in our securities.

CONTACT:

Atlantic Wind and Solar

++1-727-723-3300

enquiries@KBI.com

SOURCE: Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641246/Atlantics-KB-Industries-Reports-Growing-List-of-Governmental-Agencies-joining-its-Green-Partnership-Program