FansUnite Entertainment Inc.: FansUnite Entertainment to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Thursday, April 22, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE:FANS)(OTCQB:FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company"), today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Thursday, April 22 at 3:00 PM EST. Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2021

Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM Eastern Time (12:00 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40981

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with FansUnite, and to watch FansUnite's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. The principal business is operating the FansUnite Sportsbook and the website of its wholly-owned subsidiary, McBookie Limited, offering online gaming services to the UK market. FansUnite is also a provider of technology solutions, products and services in the gaming and entertainment industry and looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential in new or developing markets.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

CONTACT:

Prit Singh, Investor Relations at FansUnite

ir@fansunite.com

(905) 510-7636

Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite

scott@fansunite.com

Darius Eghdami, President of FansUnite

darius@fansunite.com

