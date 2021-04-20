DobiMigrate Enables Move of All Operations and Production Workflows, as well as Corporate File Storage, to New Colocation Facility

Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management software, announced today that Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P. ("Endeavor"), a premier exploration and production (E&P) company, and one of the largest private oil producers in the United States of America, has selected DobiMigrate to enable and accelerate the move of Endeavor's production workflows to a new, modern colocation facility.

"During my tenure, over the past six and a half years, Endeavor has enjoyed tremendous success and growth. As a result, Endeavor was rapidly outgrowing its current data center, and much of the company's hardware had reached end-of-life," said Jim Green, IT Operations Manager for Endeavor. "After careful evaluation of viable alternatives, Endeavor determined a move to a colocation facility would not only provide improved service levels but also meet Endeavor's goal to modernize its IT infrastructure and capabilities, while meeting its budgetary objectives."

"The next decision was how to enable the fastest, most accurate move to the new location," Green continued. "Not long ago, I managed a data migration using a different tool. It took me about a month to move approximately 13 TBs of data. It was not only time consuming, but also very labor intensive in that I had to micro-manage the entire process from attaching every copy to managing permissions to touching every folder individually, and everything in between. This time, I knew I needed a better solution as I had the added challenge of having considerably more data to move."

Green's trusted solutions provider and advisor, Dell, then suggested he consider DobiMigrate. After a careful evaluation, Green found that DobiMigrate would allow him to migrate file or object data between any storage platform, on-premises or between clouds safely, quickly, easily, and cost effectively. This was critical in that he was moving his entire operations and production workflows, as well as his corporate file storage, to the new colocation facility. His eventual goal is to increase his cloud presence.

Green concluded, "Datadobi's solution is tailor-made for Endeavor's needs. It moves everything. I can control the cutover dates. It maintains the permissions and shares, and does the cleanup -- everything I had previously done manually. With DobiMigrate, I will be able to meet my goal to move everything in seven days or less."

When Endeavor is ready to move any of its data and operations to the cloud, DobiMigrate will enable it to do so seamlessly, while enjoying identical management and protection capabilities. Datadobi's capabilities around compliance, such as its chain-of-custody verification, was another selling point.

"Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P. recognized that in order to move its disparate unstructured data, including, everything from office documents to highly detailed geological data, DobiMigrate was the solution that satisfied all of its requirements," said Paul Repice, Vice President of Sales for the Americas, Datadobi. "Now, Jim and his team can get back to enabling and supporting Endeavor's continued innovation and competitive differentiation that has led to it become a top-tier Midland Basin horizontal operator and one of the largest private oil producers in the United States of America."

About Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P.

Headquartered in Midland, Texas, Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P. has more than 35 years of experience in the Midland Basin of Texas and over 1,300 valued employees. Holding more than 370,000 net acres primarily in Midland, Martin, Howard, Glasscock, Upton, and Reagan Counties, Texas, Endeavor currently has the second largest land position in the Midland Basin of Texas. In 2016, Endeavor implemented a new horizontal drilling program and has completed more than 350 gross operated horizontal wells with current daily oil production in excess of 130,000 barrels of oil per day. Along with other acreage in the Delaware Basin of Texas and New Mexico and other states, Endeavor has only scratched the surface of its drillable inventory. To learn more, please visit: https://www.endeavorenergylp.com/.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in data management and storage software solutions, brings order to unstructured storage environments so that the enterprise can realize the value of their expanding universe of data. Their software allows customers to migrate and protect data while discovering insights and putting them to work for their business. Datadobi takes the pain and risk out of the data storage process and does it exponentially faster than other solutions at the best economic cost point. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, visit www.datadobi.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes statements regarding Endeavor and its operations and business that may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States federal securities laws. Endeavor believes that its expectations and forecasts are based on reasonable assumptions; however, no assurance can be given that such expectations and forecasts will prove to be correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and forecasts, anticipated results or other forward-looking information expressed in this release, including risks and uncertainties regarding future results, capital expenditures, liquidity and financial market conditions, sufficiency of cash from operations, adverse market conditions and governmental regulations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005135/en/

Contacts:

PR Contacts:

Nicole Gorman



M: 508-397-0131

datadobi@touchdownpr.com

Lacy Sperry

Director of Communications

LSperry@eeronline.com

432-262-4061