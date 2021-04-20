Supermarket chain implements solutions to improve and manage employee scheduling effectiveness and store performance

Logile, Inc. is excited to celebrate its fifthyear of collaboration with Heinen's Grocery Store. Heinen's utilizes Logile's Enterprise Standards Manager, Enterprise Labor Model, Sales Labor Planning, Demand Forecasting Staff Planning, Employee Scheduling, and Enterprise Performance Reporting solutions to improve operational effectiveness and customer service in its 23 stores throughout Northeastern Ohio and Suburban Chicago.

In 2016, Heinen's sought a labor management solution that provided scheduling of departments in its stores using store-specific work standards. The company selected Logile based on its ability to prove the value of its solutions through a proof-of-concept study involving its labor modeling, forecasting, staff planning, and wall-to-wall scheduling and reporting solutions.

"We needed to update our approach to labor utilization and scheduling. Logile was highly recommended by other similar grocery store chains for their ability to configure their solutions for operations of various sizes," said John Cymanski, director of operations at Heinen's. The Logile team supported every step of the rollout through data integration and system configuration. Working in parallel, Logile's Operational Excellence team helped us develop engineered labor standards for our departments."

We were impressed with the accuracy of Logile's forecasting engine, power and ability to model staffing for production, center store, perimeter and front-end departments, and their unique approach to measuring labor scheduling effectiveness. With store-specific engineered labor standards for each department in our stores, we can establish accurate labor staffing plans to meet the unique needs of our customers," said Heinen's Phil McElfresh, manager of process improvement. "With week-in-progress performance reporting, we can make proactive adjustments to the labor plans and schedules as needed. Our new foundation for labor management is critical to Heinen's emphasis on customer satisfaction, associate satisfaction and top-line sales growth through better utilization of our store labor investment."

With a labor model and solution capabilities, Heinen's can support ongoing initiatives towards providing great quality foods and setting the bar for service to their loyal customers.

"As a workforce management solution provider, Logile remains committed and focused on the success of our customers," said Rick Schlenker, Logile's EVP of sales and marketing. "We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the Heinen's team. It is retailers like Heinen's that have put Logile at the top of the RIS News' Software LeaderBoard as the best retail industry provider for workforce management software for four years running, and we are honored to have them as our customer."

About Heinen's

Founded in 1929 in Shaker Heights, Ohio, by local butcher Joe Heinen, Heinen's has grown to 23 total locations with 19 stores in the Cleveland area and four stores in the North Shore suburbs of Chicago. Heinen's employs more than 3,000 associates. Today, Joe Heinen's twin grandsons, Jeff and Tom Heinen, carry on the family legacy of unrivalled quality food and world-class customer service. To learn more, visit www.heinens.com.

About Logile, Inc.

Logile is the leading retail store planning, workforce management and execution provider. Our proven AI, machine-learning technology and retail industrial engineering help accelerate ROI and operational excellence with improved performance and empowered employees.

Retailers worldwide rely on Logile's intelligent, fully mobile solutions to boost profitability and competitive edge by delivering the best service at the optimal cost. From labor standards development and modeling, to forecasting, storewide scheduling and time and attendance, to task management, food safety and employee self-service-we transform retail operations. Gain the Advantage with The Logic of Labor.

Learn more: Logile.com. Beyond workforce management-complete store planning and execution solutions.

