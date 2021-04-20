DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Dividend Declaration 20-Apr-2021 / 14:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 April 2021 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Dividend Declaration M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend of 0.74 pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the period from 1 January to 31 March 2021. The dividend will be paid on 28 May 2021 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 7 May 2021. The ex-dividend date will be 6 May 2021. As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the Directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime to part of the dividend payment. Accordingly, the Company has designated 0.63 pence per Ordinary Share as an interest distribution and 0.11 pence per Ordinary Share as a dividend to shareholders. Enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 0207 954 9583 Kerry Higgins, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: DIV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 100164 EQS News ID: 1186754 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186754&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2021 09:20 ET (13:20 GMT)