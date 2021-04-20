Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.04.2021
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
WKN: A2QQGQ ISIN: CA67001F1045 Ticker-Symbol: HN2 
Frankfurt
20.04.21
08:00 Uhr
0,755 Euro
-0,060
-7,36 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVAMIND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVAMIND INC 5-Tage-Chart
20.04.2021
Novamind Inc.: Novamind Announces Participation at the Planet MicroCap Showcase on April 20 - 22, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, will present at the SNN Planet MicroCap Showcase on Thursday, April 22nd at 10:00 AM EST.

Yaron Conforti, Novamind's CEO, will present at the event, outlining Novamind's vision for scaling access to psychedelic medicine and taking questions from investors. The presentation will cover Novamind's clinical and research infrastructure, recent milestones, and its expansion plans for 2021.

Novamind will also be featured on a panel discussion titled, "Past, Present and Future of Psychedelics" on Tuesday, April 20th at 7:00 PM EST.

Presentation information:

To tune in to the webcast, please visit this link.

To book a one-on-one investor meeting with Novamind or to watch the Company's presentation, please register for the virtual event here. One-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics, retreats, and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies you want to know more about; read and watch content from your favorite finance and investing influencers; create your own watchlist and screen for ideas you're interested in; find out about investor conferences you want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

Contact Information:

Novamind
Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director
Telephone: +1 (647) 953 9512

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
Email: bill@novamind.ca

SOURCE: Novamind Inc. via SNN Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641379/Novamind-Announces-Participation-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-on-April-20--22-2021

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
