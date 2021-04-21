Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
VIP-Insta-Leak: Das wissen jetzt nur Sie und 8,7 Mio. andere Personen...
WKN: 2498 ISIN: SG1S61928069 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
21.04.2021 | 09:13
Cityneon Raises SUSD235 Million; Well Positioned for Next Growth Chapter

Cityneon Raises SUSD235 Million; Well Positioned for Next Growth Chapter 
21-Apr-2021 / 08:40 CET/CEST 
Cityneon Raises SUSD235 Million; 
Well Positioned for Next Growth Chapter 
 
 . The global experience entertainment company gets a SUSD235 million shot in the arm, closes its private fund raising 
  in April 2021 
 . Investors both new and existing include Singapore's Pavilion Capital, Seatown Holdings International and EDBI, 
  Qatar's Doha Venture Capital and financial institutions and family offices in Singapore and China 
 . These now join other existing Cityneon shareholders CITIC Capital, veteran entrepreneur and investor Mr. Johnson 
  Ko, and Executive Chairman & Group CEO Mr. Ron Tan 
 . Funding comes just after the Group acquired multi-year licensing rights for James Cameron's AVATAR touring 
  exhibition, and two original artefacts IP on the ancient civilization Machu Picchu from Peru and Ramses the Great 
  (Ramses II) from Egypt 
 . Investments position the Group well to bring experiences across the globe, targeting to launch six experiences in 
  China and five in the U.S. by the end of 2021, with more in other parts of the world 
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 April 2021 - Cityneon Holdings ("Cityneon", the "Company"/collectively with its 
subsidiaries, the "Group") raised SUSD235 million in the most recent round of private funding. The latest round of 
funding adds seasoned investors to Cityneon's already strong stable of shareholders. 
This funding round was led by Singapore's Pavilion Capital, Seatown Holdings International, EDBI, and Cityneon's 
Executive Chairman & Group CEO, Mr. Ron Tan. EDBI and Pavilion Capital are existing shareholders of Cityneon whilst new 
investors include Seatown Holdings International, Qatar's Doha Venture Capital, which will now own approximately 4 per 
cent of the Group, and other financial institutions and family offices in Singapore and China. 
These now join other existing Cityneon shareholders CITIC Capital, veteran entrepreneur and investor Mr. Johnson Ko, 
and Executive Chairman & Group CEO Mr. Ron Tan to form a new and strong shareholder base for the Group. Mr. Johnson Ko 
and Mr. Ron Tan remain as the largest shareholders of the company via their combined entity, West Knighton Limited. 
The Group is now well positioned for its next growth chapter and will use the proceeds for capital expenditure that 
includes building more of its various intellectual property (IP) exhibition sets, totaling 24 travelling and four 
semi-permanent sets under the Studio IP partnerships and three travelling sets under the original artefact IP 
partnerships by the end of 2022. 
Already, the Group just signed its fifth IP rights with Avatar from 20th Century Studios last year. Amidst the 
anticipation from Avatar fans worldwide, Cityneon will debut a multi-sensory Avatar exhibition in Chengdu, China in May 
2021, ahead of the Avatar movie sequel which is slated for release in 2022. Avatar is the world's top grossing film of 
all time at over USUSD2.8 billion, and adding millions more after its successful re-release in China in March 2021. 
Avatar's director James Cameron has announced that he will be producing four sequels with 20th Century Studios, with 
the first sequel slated for release next year. Disney acquired 20th Century Studios for USUSD71 billion in 2019. 
The Company also recently entered the original artefacts IPs space and will stage international exhibitions of the 
treasures of the ancient civilization Machu Picchu from Peru in Boca Raton, Florida and Pharaoh Ramses II from Egypt in 
Houston, Texas. These two experiences will start welcoming visitors in October and November 2021, respectively. 
Other IP rights that the Group holds include partnerships with Universal Studios for Jurassic World: The Exhibition, 
Marvel for Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., Lionsgate for The Hunger Games: The Exhibition and Hasbro for Transformers Autobot 
Alliance. All in, Cityneon holds the IP rights for five of the top 10 worldwide box office hits and two artefacts IP 
from Peru and Egypt. The Group expects to have six sets of its various IP rights travelling across China, and five 
travelling and permanent sets in the United States, with a few more in other parts of the globe. 
The Group will also be reopening experiences that were temporarily closed in 2020, aiming to provide visitors with a 
safe entertainment option. These include the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. in Toronto, Canada that will be re-opening 
in May 2021; and the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. exhibition in Lotte Mall in Seoul, Korea in April 2021; the same 
exhibition space which previously housed Jurassic World: The Exhibition, another IP experience exhibition by the Group 
in 2019. In the past month, the Group also witnessed record visitor numbers at their semi-permanent installations in 
Las Vegas, USA, signaling a strong comeback and demand for their immersive experiences, as they step into the 6th year 
of operations there. 
While there are exciting plans lined up, the Group is not resting on its laurels. More Hollywood IPs and artefact IPs 
can be expected, and there will be further announcements on new IP verticals in entertainment experiences that the 
Group is looking to enter. 
Mr. Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Group CEO of Cityneon, said: "It is exciting that the Company is going through such 
strategic expansion as one of the largest providers of exhibition entertainment experiences globally. The SUSD235 million 
funding round sets a solid foundation for us to invest in developing more of our entertainment experiences, to stage 
even more exhibitions of the five box office hits and two artefact IPs that we hold the rights to all over the world. 
I'm thankful that our strong investors base, now from Singapore, Hong Kong, China and the Middle East, have trust in 
our vision, and believe alongside us that this space of big ideas and big experiences will only grow." 
By the end of this year, Cityneon will arguably be the largest provider of exhibition entertainment experiences 
internationally; with global footprints in more than 50 cities and welcoming 10 million unique visitors across the 
world by 2022. 
Cityneon Holdings 
With its global reach and international partnerships, Cityneon has the capability to serve its clients anywhere in the 
world. Cityneon was listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Stock Exchange since 2005, and was privatized on February 
2019 by West Knighton Limited, a company wholly owned by Cityneon's Executive Chairman and Group CEO, Ron Tan, together 
with Hong Kong veteran entrepreneur and investor, Johnson Ko Chun Shun. Johnson is a capital markets veteran and has 
held controlling interests and directorships in many listed companies. In May 2019, Cityneon welcomed CITIC Capital as 
a new shareholder, who holds approximately 10% shares in Cityneon. CITIC Capital is part of CITIC Group, one of China's 
largest conglomerates, and has over USUSD25b of assets under its management across 100 funds and investment products 
globally. Other institutional shareholders of the Group include EDBI - a Singapore government-linked global investor, 
and Pavilion Capital - a Singapore-based investment institution which focuses on private equity investments, that made 
strategic investments in August and October 2019 respectively, to support the Group's further expansion globally. For 
more information, please visit www.cityneongroup.com. 
Facebook | Youtube | LinkedIn | Instagram | Toutiao | Youku 
Weibo | Wechat: 
 
For Investor Relations/Media inquiries, please contact: 
Wong Yi Lin 
Group Head, Corporate Relations 
Cityneon Holdings 
Tel: +65 6571 6338 
Email: ir@cityneongroup.com 
 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
1186933 21-Apr-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=604db13d924da96de223ed09065b4f98 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186933&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2021 02:40 ET (06:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
