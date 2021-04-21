Kingfisher Metals Corp.: Kingfisher Samples 10.84 G/T Gold over 6.90 m at Goldrange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce rock sampling and backpack drilling results from the 2020 exploration program at its 100% owned Goldrange Project, located in southwestern British Columbia. The Goldrange Project is located approximately 25km south of the town of Tatla Lake with logging road access to the north end of the 367km2 project.

Highlights

Backpack drilling of 10.84 g/t Au over 6.9 m from surface.

33 rock samples with an average grade of 11.64 g/t Au and a median grade of 4.73 g/t Au.

8 rock samples over 10 g/t Au with highlights of 82.10 g/t Au, 63.90 g/t Au, 40.40 g/t Au, and 31.80 g/t Au.

"The results from our Cloud Drifter Trend continue to impress us. Our 2020 work has now returned 312 rock samples averaging 6.26 g/t Au. Additionally, it is very encouraging to see good grades over significant widths from surface in backpack drilling. We are very excited to put the first diamond drill holes into the Cloud Drifter Trend this summer." Stated CEO, Dustin Perry.

"In just a handful of field days our exploration team discovered two new gold showings and collected outstanding results from the Standard Zone. These time-efficient products are a testament to our hard working, results-driven team. This new mineralization style provides us with a key vector for analogous focused gold corridors within the Cloud Drifter Trend." Stated VP Exploration, Gayle Febbo.

The Goldrange Project covers a significant deformation zone with numerous precious metal veins across the project. Mineralization at Goldrange occurs as orogenic gold of similar age of the Bridge River camp, part of the Yalakom Gold Belt. Several areas of historical hand mining are located within the project and date back to the 1930s.

The 2020 exploration program was focused on defining drill targets at the Cloud Drifter Trend as well as evaluating the potential of several historically sampled mineralized zones on the project.

The Cloud Drifter Trend is a band of several historical zones of mineralization tied together by a highly anomalous Au-Ag-As-Sb-Cu-Bi-Te soil anomaly with grades up to 22.08 g/t Au (see March 31, 2021 release). Limited historical rock sampling was completed within the highest strength geochemical anomaly at the Cloud Drifter Zone and was the focus of 2020 work.

Previously released rock sampling at the Cloud Drifter Trend outlined 279 rock samples grading up to 128.90 g/t Au and averaging 5.62 g/t Au (see April 14, 2021 release).

The current release includes 33 rock samples (figure 1) and one backpack drill hole totalling 9.60m. Rock chip sampling returned grades from 0.03 g/t Au to 82.1 g/t Au with an average grade of 11.64 g/t Au (table 1). Rock grab samples are selective in nature and cannot be considered as representative of the underlying mineralization. Backpack drilling returned 10.84 g/t Au over 6.90m from surface at the Standard Zone.

Figure 1: Cloud Drifter Trend 2020 Rock Samples

Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % # Samples 33 33 33 Minimum Value 0.033 0.2 0.0015 Maximum Value 82.067 47.6 0.99 Average Value 11.64 10.2 0.17 Median Value 4.73 5.1 0.05 90th Percentile 36.96 30.24 0.57

Table 1: Standard, Essential, and Waterfall 2020 Rock Samples

The Standard, Essential, and Waterfall Zones (figure 2) occur along north trending fold corridors that project under talus cover towards the Cloud Drifter Zone. Mineralization is focused along gentle to moderately east-dipping veins and local sulfide-cement breccia along the fold hinge.

A more detailed presentation of the results included with this release can be found on the Company's website: Southern Cloud Drifter Trend 2020 Rock Sampling Results. Additionally, Dustin Perry and Gayle Febbo discuss the presentation in more detail: Goldrange: Southern Cloud Drifter Trend 2020 Rock Sampling Results - YouTube.

Figure 2: Standard, Essential, and Waterfall 2020 Rock Samples

Backpack drilling was completed in one hole (BP-ST-20-01) above the historical workings. Drilling was collared to test a prominent gossan up slope of the adit. The 9.6m vertical drill hole was oriented perpendicular to flat lying veins in the area and down the hinge of an anticline. Drilling encountered gold mineralization throughout the hole with a highlight intercept of 10.84 g/t Au over 6.90m from surface containing a sub-interval of 18.35 g/t Au over 2.90m from 1.09m. Detailed drill results can be found within the appendix of the linked technical presentation.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Rock samples were submitted to Acme Labs, a division of Bureau Veritas, located in Vancouver, British Columbia, an ISO9001:2008 accredited laboratory. The rocks samples were prepared using the PRP70-250 method by crushing 1.0kg of rock to =>70% passing through a 2mm sieve. Two hundred and fifty grams was then pulverized so that =>85% passes through a less than 75 μm sieve. A 0.25g split was then subjected to a 4 acid near total digest where the split is heated in a HNO3, HClO4 and HF solution to fuming, dried and then dissolved in HCL. The resulting solution was then analyzed for 45 major and trace elements using ICP-ES/MS (method code MA200). A 30g split was analyzed for gold using a lead collection fire assay fusion that was then digested and analyzed using AAS (method code FA430).

A 30g split of samples that assayed >10ppm gold and/or >200ppm Ag were analyzed using a lead collection fire assay fusion with a gravimetric finish (method code FA530). Samples that assayed for >200 ppm W, > 4000ppm Bi, Mo, Sb, >10000 ppm Cu, Pb or Zn were digested using a HNO3, HClO4 and HF solution to fuming, dried and then dissolved in HCL. The resulting solution was then analyzed using ICP-ES (method code MA370). Samples that assayed > 10000ppm As were digested using a modified aqua regia digestion (1:1:1 HNO3:HCl:H2O) and analyzed using ICP-ES (method code MA370).

Qualified Person

Dustin Perry, P.Geo., Kingfisher's CEO, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has prepared the technical information presented in this release.

