Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Announces Three Key Additions to Strategic Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Derrick Horner, Tom Treanor, and Sumit Rastogi to its strategic advisory board. Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Derrick Horner, Tom Treanor, and Sumit Rastogi to its strategic advisory board. Derrick Horner will assist Snipp with overall growth strategy and with identifying new markets. Derrick serves as CEO of H1 Ventures, where he works internationally as a strategic advisor to start-ups, established companies and turnarounds. Derrick has a broad range of professional experience, beginning his legal career at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, one of the world's elite law firms, and serving as General Counsel and/or head of Corporate Development and Strategy at innovative public and private companies across the advertising and media technology ecosystem. Derrick has spent the majority of his career working with Internet companies across devices, platforms and channels, collaborating with ambitious teams tackling creative and challenging projects. He has actively managed startup operations and has been involved in the life cycle of projects through concept ideation, seed investing, international business development and M&A advisory. His recent endeavors have involved AI, computer vision, data science, loyalty and retail marketing, advertising and marketing technology as well as mobile gaming, eSports, OTT/SVOD/AVOD content and video/live streaming technologies. Derrick graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College and cum laude from Harvard Law School, where he was a co-winner of the Williston competition. Tom Treanor will assist Snipp with marketing and increasing Snipp's exposure in the marketplace. Tom is the CMO of Treasure Data, a leading provider of Customer Data Platforms (CDP). Treasure Data is a subsidiary of Arm Ltd. As the CMO at Treasure Data, Tom drives the marketing strategy and execution for Treasure Data's CDP (Customer Data Platform) solution. Previously he helped define the product roadmap for Alexa Internet's SaaS marketing, SEO and analytics tools. Alexa Internet is a subsidiary of Amazon. Before that, he was the Director of Marketing for Wrike, a leading project management and collaboration software solution which was recently acquired by Citrix. He has prior experience in high tech and consulting with HP, PwC Consulting, Booz Allen, Meltwater and Sony Electronics. Tom specializes in Lead Generation, Awareness-building, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, and Search Engine Optimization (SEO). He also has significant experience in Website Strategy, Email Marketing, and SEM (Search Engine Marketing). He has presented at various industry events and has been published or quoted in Forbes, Investor's Business Daily, VentureBeat, Social Media Examiner, CMSWire, Martech Advisor and Retail Touchpoints. Tom has an MBA from the Wharton School of Business, as well as a Master of Arts in International Studies from the University of Pennsylvania. With a unique blend of business experience, technical skills and creativity, he has been able to make a meaningful impact on many companies.

Sumit Rastogi will assist Snipp with increasing sales in Asia and in the global research sector. Sumit has two decades of experience around market research, product management and innovation. Sumit comes with his eclectic experience across clients, operations and digital transformation. Sumit started his career as a research executive with Blackstone Market Facts (which is now Ipsos through M&As) and has deep experience with servicing marquee clients across FMCG, Finance, Telecom, Auto and Retail verticals. During his stint at Nielsen, he has taken various leadership roles - In the commercial organization leading the Telecom vertical in Middle East and India and in the Operations organization leading technology innovation for consumer insights business globally, where he brought cutting edge technologies to enable modern data collection, driving digital transformation for strategic projects and global operations. He has extensively worked with the startup ecosystem and has collaborated with multiple startups in various fields including AI/ ML, Image processing, VR/ AR technologies, Text Analytics, Survey platforms, Consumer Panels, Voice tech, Eye tracking, Geo-location tracking. Sumit currently is an advisor and mentor to a range of start-ups in the consumer goods space.

The Company would also like to announce a total grant of 600,000 stock options to these strategic advisors. The options vest quarterly in arrears over two years. The options are to be exercisable at a price of C$0.13 per common share and expire after 5 years.

"We are pleased to welcome these three key additions to our strategic advisory board. Snipp is focused on ramping up growth by expanding existing markets and penetration into new markets internationally and our strategic advisory board will provide sector-specific and strategic advice as we execute our business plan" said Atul Sabharwal, Chief Executive Officer at Snipp. "We also look forward to sharing our fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results at the end of this month".

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

