Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA) Announces Keynote and General Session Speakers for TPA Summit 2021

Virtual event to feature powerful keynote speakers and educational sessions for third-party benefit administrators and self-funded organizations

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / The Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA), a leader in education, networking, resources, and advocacy for the self-funding industry, today announced the keynote and general session speaker lineup for its TPA Summit 2021, to be held virtually July 19-21, 2021. This three-day event will gather hundreds of current and future industry leaders for a series of high-level educational sessions across the theme of "Making the '20s Roar Again."

"On the heels of the political and policy changes impacting healthcare in the U.S., HCAA is committed to looking ahead at the forces that will shape the self-funding landscape in the months and years ahead," said HCAA Chief Executive Officer Carol Berry, CSFS. "Our industry is one that is thriving and continues to prove its value, but we're not exempt from changes and bettering ourselves in how we can deliver impactful benefits in this marketplace. I am especially excited about this year's conference where we are bringing together truly inspirational speakers to share their insights and challenge us to go beyond the status quo."

To kick off the TPA Summit 2021, attendees will have a roaring good time with keynote speaker Tony Brigmon, appointed by Southwest Airlines CEO as their official 'Ambassador of FUN.' Brigmon is a dynamic speaker and has participated in 2,000+ conferences and speaking engagements worldwide. His keynote session, "Funomenal Innovation - Individually and in a Team Environment," is sure to inspire attendees to create a positive working environment for themselves and others. Day two will feature keynote speaker Lt. Col. Dan 'Noonan' Rooney presenting "Fly into the Wind: How to Harness Faith & Fearlessness on Your Assent to Greatness." He'll be sharing a code of living that combines powerful tenets which help you discover and seize your best life. Finally, day three will showcase a panel of outstanding keynote speakers moderated by Tom Cardwell, including Julie Mueller, president and CEO of Custom Design Benefits, and Mac Meadows, Entrust's general counsel, as they explore "The Perfect RBP Plan."

Additionally, HCAA's TPA Summit 2021 will feature a number of networking sessions and receptions along with an exceptional lineup of industry leaders covering the following general topics:

Myth Busters: Pandemic Edition - John Powers and Kristy Swailes, SwissRe

- John Powers and Kristy Swailes, SwissRe COVID Claim Impact - Subrogation, OON Claims, Plan Design, and Stop Loss Implications - Chris Aguiar, The Phia Group and Mark Lawrence, HM Insurance Group

- Chris Aguiar, The Phia Group and Mark Lawrence, HM Insurance Group Health and Welfare Plan Legal Update: Immediate Action Items for TPAs and Employers (Part 1 and Part 2) - Ashley Gillihan, Alston & Bird and John Barlament, Quarles & Brady

- Ashley Gillihan, Alston & Bird and John Barlament, Quarles & Brady Treating Invisible Scars - COVID and the Impact on Mental Health - Charles Figley, Ph.D., Tulane University

All HCAA members, as well as non-member TPAs, are invited to attend the TPA Summit 2021. Early-bird registration discounts are available through May 13, 2021. For more information on registration or to view the full schedule of session descriptions and speaker bios, visit the HCAA website.

About HCAA

The HCAA is the premier nonprofit trade association elevating third-party administrators (TPAs) and other stakeholders from across the self-funding industry. Throughout our 40-year history, we've remained committed to improving the quality, sustainability, and value of this essential sector on behalf of our members while forging a path for tomorrow's health care benefit administrators.

