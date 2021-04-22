The "Regulatory Report: Malta Heated Tobacco and Snus" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Maltese government has not disclosed any plans to lift the ban on smokeless tobacco, which is why heated tobacco and snus will remain illegal for the foreseeable future.
There is a small possibility of change as a result of the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) revision at the EU level. The framework for nicotine pouches could be outlined in the next few years.
Policymakers could decide either to extend the smokeless tobacco ban to nicotine pouches given their association with snus, or regulate them as a tobacco-related product under the influence of the upcoming TPD3.
The majority of this report concerns the regulatory regime that might apply to heated tobacco and snus if they become legal.
Regulatory landscape
The Republic of Malta, an island nation in the central Mediterranean between Sicily and North Africa, is the smallest member state of the EU, in terms of both population and size. The total population of the country is around 500,000, of whom almost 400,000 live in and around the capital, Valletta. Malta has two official languages English and Maltese.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive summary
2 Outlook
3 Regulatory landscape
4 National regulatory framework
5 Age restrictions
6 Product restrictions
7 Labelling and packaging
8 Obligation to notify
9 Retail channel restrictions
10 Public usage
11 Advertising and marketing
12 Taxation
13 Sanctions
14 Relevant laws
15 Relevant bodies
