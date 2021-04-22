The new budget will be devoted to private individuals only. The Swedish Energy Agency has so far devoted around $570 million to the solar rebate program, for the 2009-21 period.The Swedish government has announced it intends to allocate another SEK260 million ($30.6 million) to support homeowners in deploying residential PV systems under the country's solar rebate scheme for rooftop solar. The new budget, which would be available only for private citizens, is intended at meeting the stronger than expected requests for the subsidy registered for the rebate scheme until the end of last year, when ...

