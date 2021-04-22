Regulatory News:

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) ("Aptorum Group" or "Aptorum"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its affiliate, has entered into a material transfer and option agreement ("Agreement") with Yale University ("Yale") to evaluate a group of preclinical stage novel immunomodulators. The novel immunomodulators may potentially target autoimmune and oncology diseases, including but not limited to, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and sclerosis, as well as a variety of cancers, all subject to further preclinical development and testing. Aptorum also obtained an exclusive option to in-license the novel immunomodulators and its affiliated intellectual property rights including its patent rights and know-how, based on licensing terms pursuant to a binding term sheet incorporated into the Agreement.

Under the arrangement, Aptorum will be responsible for assessing Yale's originally developed novel immunomodulators against lupus, arthritis, inflammatory bowel diseases, neurodegenerative diseases or other oncology indications. Upon exercising its option to license, Aptorum will undertake to develop and commercialize one or more of these novel immunomodulators, as supported by Yale.

Mr. Ian Huen, Chief Executive Officer of Aptorum Group, commented: "Aptorum is delighted to partner with Yale to validate and develop its novel class of immunomodulators. Aptorum believes that these immunomodulators have the potential to advance first-in-class drug discovery and development of such drugs for potential autoimmune and oncology diseases in particular. For example, it has been widely reported that COVID-19 infections often trigger a cytokine storm in patients leading to undesirable and often fatal autoiummune reactions1 and we will also explore the potential applications of the immunomodulators for the treatment of these cytokine storms. Through this initiative, we are looking forward to strategically expanding our development footprint in the treatment of those diseases, which have other potential applications such as in oncology and infectious diseases which are already core focuses of our company."

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers (including orphan oncology indications). The pipeline of Aptorum is also enriched through the establishment of drug discovery platforms that enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets through programs such as the systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases. Aptorum also has projects focused on microbiome research and the commercialization of a natural supplement product targeted for women undergoing menopause and experiencing related symptoms.

For more information about Aptorum Group, please visit www.aptorumgroup.com.

About the Yale Office of Cooperative Research, Yale University

Since its founding in 1982, the Yale Office of Cooperative Research (OCR) has built a significant portfolio of inventions and patents and has grown into an engine of regional economic development. Its mission is to facilitate the translation of research from Yale's labs into products and services that benefit society. OCR is recognized as a leading force for catalyzing economic growth by identifying, counseling and nurturing early-stage technologies and guiding the transition into robust companies. More information is available at https://ocr.yale.edu/

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of Aptorum Group.

This press release includes statements concerning Aptorum Group Limited and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Aptorum Group has based these forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding projected timelines for application submissions and trials, largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, risks related to its announced management and organizational changes, the continued service and availability of key personnel, its ability to expand its product assortments by offering additional products for additional consumer segments, development results, the company's anticipated growth strategies, anticipated trends and challenges in its business, and its expectations regarding, and the stability of, its supply chain, and the risks more fully described in Aptorum Group's Form 20-F and other filings that Aptorum Group may make with the SEC in the future, as well as the prospectus that received the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers visa n°20-352 on 16 July 2020.

As a result, the projections included in such forward-looking statements are subject to change and actual results may differ materially from those described herein. Aptorum Group assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This announcement is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Regulation (EU) n°2017/1129 of 14 June 2017 as amended by Regulations Delegated (EU) n°2019/980 of 14 March 2019 and n°2019/979 of 14 March 2019.

This press release is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind.

