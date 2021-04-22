Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.: Atlantic Wind and Solar now known as Atlantic Power and Infrastructure, Corp.

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce it has changed it's name to better define the goals and accomplishments of the company, through the emphasis of its new name; Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

The ability to generate clean power and other environmentally beneficial income producing products from municipal solid waste and other destructive waste has added to this refocused effort from Wind and Solar to Waste to Energy applications. The driving force for the future of Atlantic Power and Infrastructure, is to help solve a worldwide environmental waste crisis, while at the same time producing, energy, fertilizer and other beneficial sources of income.

By leveraging the use and the by products from its flagship Flexi-®Pave, Atlantic Power and Infrastructure is expanding applications that appeal to all levels of construction, water management and environmental protection.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's wholly owned subsidiary KBI has over the past 19 years established itself as a leader in the Infrastructure industry through it's widely recognized ability to help the environment by converting used car and truck tires into infrastructure products. KBI's is fast becoming a leader in the application of environmentally damaging products and waste into beneficial end products that can be applied to multiple industries. Applications appeal to construction at all levels, including but not limited to residential and commercial and now to a growing environmental problem, namely water management.

Under the new name, 'Atlantic Power and Infrastructure', the company's subdivisions will better define the markets in which it is involved, including but not limited to the removal of harmful algae in water bodies, to using municipal solid waste to provide energy, fertilizer and other income sources. With the defining motto of; 'KBI's Smarter Materials for Next Generation Infrastructure Products'. All of which will be defined in detail upon completion of the new website that is currently under construction. The launch date of which is to be announced shortly.

About KB Industries:

K.B. Industries, Inc. (KBI) developed the world's first flexible porous paving surface using recycled tires in 2002. Flexi®-Pave made from used tires has been installed to improve the drainage, the walking comfort of foot paths, the drainage of parking lots, the health of trees internationally. With installations at Arlington Cemetery, Yellowstone National Park, Kew Botanical Gardens in London and many cities and towns throughout the USA and the United Kingdom, where they continue to include Flexi®-Pave in their annual construction, storm drainage and environmental budgets.

Additional Flexi®-Pave Applications:

K.B Industries, Inc's Flexi®-Pave, has combined sustainable technology and experience to solve many other infrastructure problems using innovative materials and design approaches, such as in many water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. KBI created a massively porous but strong structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success benefitting the environment economically. Visit: www.kbius.com or call (727) 723-3300

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) develops renewable energy power and infrastructure projects globally. Through its recently acquired K.B. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its Flexi®-Pave flexible porous pavement. In parallel, the company is vigorously developing projects to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) as well as biomass agricultural, yard, food, and even raw sewage waste to produce pellets that can be used to generate electricity, make fertilizer and other saleable, environmentally beneficial commodities using its Zero Emission Waste to Energy (ZEW2E) solution. Visit www.atlanticwindandsolar.com

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell our securities. Investing in over the counter (OTC) securities often carries a high degree of risk. Please contact your financial advisor before investing in our securities.

CONTACT:

Atlantic Wind and Solar

++1-727-723-3300

enquiries@KBI.com

SOURCE: Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641641/Atlantic-Wind-and-Solar-now-known-as-Atlantic-Power-and-Infrastructure-Corp