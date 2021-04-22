Edesa Biotech to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on EB05 for the Treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Virtual event scheduled for Thursday, April 29 at 1 pm Eastern Time

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, announced today that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on EB05, the company's lead asset for the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOL Ted Steiner, MD, University of British Columbia, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with COVID-19 induced ARDS. Dr. Steiner will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Edesa's management team will also provide an enrollment update on their pipeline candidate, EB05, which is an experimental monoclonal antibody developed to regulate the overactive immune response associated with ARDS - the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients.

Edesa's ongoing Phase 2/3 study is an adaptive, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of EB05 in adult hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Up to 316 patients will be enrolled in the first phase of the trial. Patients will be infused intravenously with a single dose of EB05 or placebo. Should the antibody treatment demonstrate promising results at the Phase 2 readout, the company plans to continue with a pivotal Phase 3 study.

Dr. Ted Steiner is Professor of Medicine at the University of British Columbia and Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases. His research interests are in intestinal infections and host immune responses. He leads a number of clinical and basic science investigations on subjects including C. difficile infection, inflammatory bowel disease, COVID-19, and other topics.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in later stage clinical studies. EB05 is a monoclonal antibody therapy that we are developing as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). ARDS is a life-threatening form of respiratory failure, and the leading cause of death among COVID-19 patients. Edesa is also developing an sPLA2 inhibitor, designated as EB01, as a topical treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness. EB01 employs a novel, non-steroidal mechanism of action and in two clinical studies has demonstrated statistically significant improvement of multiple symptoms in ACD patients. The company is based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, with a U.S. subsidiary located in Southern California. Sign up for news alerts.

