Qrons Inc.: Qrons Announces U.S. Patent Office Grants Dartmouth College 3D Printing Patent Forming Basis of License Agreement with Qrons

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Qrons Inc. (OTCQB:QRON), an innovative biotechnology company developing next generation treatments for unmet neuronal diseases, using tissue engineering, stem cells and machine learning synergic technologies is proud to report that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,954,315 to the Trustees of Dartmouth College which is directed to mechanically interlocked ,molecules-based materials for 3-D printing. The patents inventors are Professor Chenfeng Ke, a member of Qrons Scientific Advisory Board and Qianming Lin, Professor Ke's assistant.

Since July 2018, Qrons has conducted research with Professor Ke under a Sponsored Research Agreement with Dartmouth to develop innovative 3D printable hydrogels, biocompatible advanced materials as a component of its stem cell-based traumatic brain injury treatment. In October 2019, Qrons entered into an Intellectual Property License Agreement with Dartmouth for an exclusive world-wide license of intellectual property related to 3D printable materials in the fields of human and animal health. This patent grant is the culmination of that process.

Professor Ke explained " I am really excited about the issuance of the patent. I think it is an important step forward for the development of our hydrogels. I think this issued patent, along with several pending patent applications forms the foundation of our technology. "

Jonah Meer, CEO of Qrons, commented " Ido Merfeld, our co-founder who worked closely with Dr. Ke, and I commend Professor Ke for his brilliance and diligence in obtaining this important patent. We are proud to have been part of the process and hope to engage in future projects with Professor Ke and his talented team at Dartmouth in furtherance of our development model that includes collaborating with leading academic institutions."

About Dartmouth College

Founded in 1769, Dartmouth College is a member of the Ivy League and consistently ranks among the world's greatest academic institutions. Dartmouth has forged a singular identity for combining its deep commitment to outstanding undergraduate liberal arts and graduate education with distinguished research and scholarship in the Arts & Sciences and its three leading professional schools - the Geisel School of Medicine, Thayer School of Engineering, and the Tuck School of Business.

About Qrons Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, with research conducted in Israel, Qrons is an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to developing biotech products, treatments and technologies to combat neuronal diseases an enormous social and economic burden on society. Qrons' approach is to seek to engage in strategic arrangements with companies and institutions that are developing breakthrough technologies in the fields of artificial intelligence , machine learning , molecular biology, stem cells and tissue engineering, for deployment in the fight against neuronal diseases. Our search is focused on researchers based in Israel, a country which is world-renowned for biotech innovations. Please visit https://www.qrons.com.

