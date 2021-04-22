New Addition to the Workhuman Cloud Celebrates Groups and Fosters a Sense of Community

Workhuman, pioneers of the human workplace, today announced the general availability of Community Celebrations, the newest addition to the Workhuman Cloud suite of products that unlocks the passion and potential of every human in the workforce. Community Celebrations provides employees a platform to publicly recognize each other for shared interests, events and milestones, both in and out of the workplace, to create deeper social connections, increased feelings of belonging and happier humans.

"While COVID-19 disrupted the in-person workplace, humanity continued to take center stage as employees found new ways to form communities and deepen connections," said Eric Mosley, CEO of Workhuman. "When employees feel like they belong, they are more productive, motivated and engaged, so it's incredibly important for business leaders to encourage and support a culture of recognition among its humans not just for work-related achievements, but life accomplishments as well. Community Celebrations expands a company's recognition program to provide another easy, powerful, and effective solution to drive a more human workplace.?"

According to Gallup's "State of the American Workplace" report, forming connections and relationships with coworkers increases an employee's happiness and engagement level. Whether it's volunteer or corporate social responsibility projects, Employee Resource Groups, cultural celebrations, or wellness activities, Community Celebrations brings employees together with collective stories, photos, videos, and memories of an event, which creates organic social connections that empower employees to bring their whole self to work. This creates the human workplace a new, systemic approach to work that leverages the power of human connection to build resilient, high-performing teams that thrive in any organization.

Made up of Social Recognition, Conversations, Service Milestones, Life Events and now Community Celebrations, the Workhuman Cloud is the only product suite designed for the human workplace that allows employees to thank, talk and celebrate each other all in one place.

Thank and reward with peer-to-peer Social Recognition to create deeper team bonds, maximize engagement, drive performance, and empower humans to do the best work of their lives.

For more information about how the Workhuman Cloud can help strengthen your workforce and drive better business performance, please visit www.workhuman.com.

About Workhuman

Workhuman is pioneering the human workplace through award-winning Social Recognition and Continuous Performance Management solutions. Workhuman inspires more than five million humans across 180 countries to perform the best work of their lives. For the past 21 years, human resources and business leaders alike have used Workhuman Cloud to gain the proactive insights necessary to transform and lead a more connected, human-centered workplace that accelerates engagement and productivity. To learn more about Workhuman's mission to make work more human for every person on the planet and how you can ensure great work is celebrated and amplified in your workplace, visit www.workhuman.com.

