FieldTurf Commits to Ambitious Zero Waste to Landfill Goal by 2025

CALHOUN, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Under Goal Zero, FieldTurf will divert 100% of its manufacturing and job site waste in North America by the target date of 2025. This will also be accompanied by additional programming to reduce waste altogether wherever possible, including a turf infill take-back program which will be rolled out over the next 10 years.

Goal Zero is part of Sustain the Game, FieldTurf's sustainability program outlining its environmental and social initiatives and impacts across the organization. Sustain the Game is built on a promise to keep players safe on and off the field by completely eliminating potential harm to not just people but the environment, too.

This goal makes FieldTurf the first artificial turf provider to commit to taking aggressive steps to becoming a zero-waste company, bringing the company one step closer to achieving its vision of being the brand that pioneered landfill-free, end-of-life solutions for artificial turf, and sustaining the game for future generations by setting the standard for waste diversion for the entire industry.

FieldTurf customers can trust that their turf will be removed and disposed of safely and properly, and to the highest environmental standards in the industry.

"Innovation has always been at the center of everything FieldTurf does, whether in product design, operational excellence or in sustainability," said Eric Daliere, President - Tarkett North America & Tarkett Sports. "We are continuously looking for ways to rethink how we do business and how we reduce waste. It keeps our company competitive and keeps our ecosystems thriving so we can continue to provide high-quality products and services for years to come."

FieldTurf has already established itself as a global leader in sustainability by setting up turf carpet reuse and recycling programs for its customers. By 2025, Goal Zero will also divert all job site and manufacturing waste from landfill. As one of the largest manufacturers in the industry, FieldTurf has the opportunity to achieve a greater environmental impact by eliminating waste from its processes, then diverting 100% of what remains from landfill.

To achieve this goal, FieldTurf is working with suppliers, employees and partners to ensure they are all aligned with the commitment. FieldTurf is calling on everyone, including customers and other turf manufacturers, to join its mission to achieve Goal Zero and work toward eliminating waste to landfills.

About FieldTurf

When it comes to artificial turf sports fields, FieldTurf is the most trusted brand in the industry. Whether its football, soccer, baseball or any other sport, FieldTurf fields provide athletes with the safety and performance they need to perform at their best while giving field owners the durability they want to maximize the value of their investment. FieldTurf is a world leader in artificial turf with over 20,000 installations worldwide.

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of €2.6 billion in 2020. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has more than 12,000 employees and 33 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields.

Committed to change the game with circular economy and to reducing its carbon footprint, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle® principles, fully aligned with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design approach. Tarkett's maturity in sustainability has been recently recognized by improved extra-financial ratings, both from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP climate rating: B - management level) and EcoVadis (platinum medal, the highest level of maturity in sustainability a company can reach).

Tarkett Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT).

Media Contact:

Tarkett Sports

Iannick Di Sanza

iannick.disanza@tarkettsports.com

