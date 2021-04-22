Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021

WKN: TUAG00 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 
Xetra
22.04.21
17:36 Uhr
4,500 Euro
+0,061
+1,37 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
22.04.2021 | 16:52
DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective 
of Europe-wide distribution 
22-Apr-2021 / 16:17 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:              TUI AG 
 
 Street:             Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 
 
 Postal code:          30625 
 
 City:              Hannover 
                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
        Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X       Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
        Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X       Other reason: 
        non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Société Générale S.A. 
 City of registered office, country: Paris, France 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 19 Apr 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
            % of voting rights % of voting rights through   Total of 
            attached to shares        instruments  both in %    Total number of voting rights 
             (total of 7.a.)  (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)   (7.a. +       pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                      7.b.) 
 
 New                0.27 %           4.74 %    5.01 %              1099393634 
 
 Previous               0 %            0 %     0 %                  / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN          Absolute            In % 
 
            Direct    Indirect     Direct    Indirect 
        (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000TUAG000     2990763       0     0.27 %     0.00 % 
 
 Total          2990763            0.27 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument      Expiration or maturity  Exercise or conversion      Voting rights Voting rights in 
               date           period                absolute        % 
 
 Right to recall lent     N/A           N/A                  4355252      0.40 % 
 securities 
 
 Listed Call Options     18.06.2021        Until 18.06.2021            107473      0.01 % 
 
 Certificates         21.05.2021-24.08.2022  21.05.2021-24.08.2022         7959600      0.72 % 
 
 Convertible Bonds      18.04.2028        18.04.2028               4102106      0.37 % 
 
                            Total                 16524431      1.50 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or     Exercise or conversion Cash or physical    Voting rights Voting rights 
           maturity date     period         settlement          absolute      in % 
 
 OTC Call Options on 03.01.2033      Until 03.01.2033    Cash             2297746     0.21 % 
 Basket 
 
 Contracts For    N/A          N/A          Cash             1443873     0.13 % 
 Difference 
 
 Certificates    03.01.2033      Until 03.01.2033    Cash              105309     0.01 % 
 
 OTC Call Options  18.06.2021-03.01.2033 Until         Cash             12767936     1.16 % 
                      18.06.2021-03.01.2033 
 
 OTC Put Options   18.06.2021-03.01.2033 Until         Cash             1637419     0.15 % 
                      18.06.2021-03.01.2033 
 
 OTC Put Options   16.12.2022      Until 16.12.2022    Physical            366205     0.03 % 
 
 Listed Put Options 18.06.2021-16.12.2022 18.06.2021-16.12.2022 Physical           3904694     0.36 % 
 
 Listed Put Warrants 18.06.2021-03.01.2033 Until         Cash             1637419     0.15 % 
                      18.06.2021-03.01.2033 
 
 Listed Call     18.06.2021-03.01.2033 Until         Cash             11452741     1.04 % 
 Warrants                 18.06.2021-03.01.2033 
 
                                 Total            35613342     3.24 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
        Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
        undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X       Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
        entity: 
 
 
 
 Name           % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments   Total of both (if at 
                  least 3% or more)         (if at least 5% or more)    least 5% or more) 
 
 -Société Générale S.A.              %                    %            % 
 
 -Société Générale                 %                    %            % 
 Effekten GmbH 
 
 -                         %                    %            % 
 
 -Société Générale S.A.              %                    %            % 
 
 -SG Americas                   %                    %            % 
 Securities Holding LLC 
 
 -SG Americas                   %                    %            % 
 Securities LLC 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
 Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
              %             %       % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 21 Apr 2021 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DE000TUAG000 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  100613 
EQS News ID:  1187832 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187832&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 10:21 ET (14:21 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
