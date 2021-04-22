DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 22-Apr-2021 / 16:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A. City of registered office, country: Paris, France 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 19 Apr 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 0.27 % 4.74 % 5.01 % 1099393634 Previous 0 % 0 % 0 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG000 2990763 0 0.27 % 0.00 % Total 2990763 0.27 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in date period absolute % Right to recall lent N/A N/A 4355252 0.40 % securities Listed Call Options 18.06.2021 Until 18.06.2021 107473 0.01 % Certificates 21.05.2021-24.08.2022 21.05.2021-24.08.2022 7959600 0.72 % Convertible Bonds 18.04.2028 18.04.2028 4102106 0.37 % Total 16524431 1.50 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights maturity date period settlement absolute in % OTC Call Options on 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 2297746 0.21 % Basket Contracts For N/A N/A Cash 1443873 0.13 % Difference Certificates 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 105309 0.01 % OTC Call Options 18.06.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 12767936 1.16 % 18.06.2021-03.01.2033 OTC Put Options 18.06.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 1637419 0.15 % 18.06.2021-03.01.2033 OTC Put Options 16.12.2022 Until 16.12.2022 Physical 366205 0.03 % Listed Put Options 18.06.2021-16.12.2022 18.06.2021-16.12.2022 Physical 3904694 0.36 % Listed Put Warrants 18.06.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 1637419 0.15 % 18.06.2021-03.01.2033 Listed Call 18.06.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 11452741 1.04 % Warrants 18.06.2021-03.01.2033 Total 35613342 3.24 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) -Société Générale S.A. % % % -Société Générale % % % Effekten GmbH - % % % -Société Générale S.A. % % % -SG Americas % % % Securities Holding LLC -SG Americas % % % Securities LLC 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 21 Apr 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: HOL TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 100613 EQS News ID: 1187832 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187832&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 10:21 ET (14:21 GMT)