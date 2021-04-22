Croma-Pharma GmbH (Croma) always strives to support physicians in their work in the best possible way. For this reason, the company has developed an interactive e-learning platform with continuing education offerings for physicians working in the field of minimally invasive aesthetic. In this way, Croma aims to help health care professionals achieve sustainable growth and success in their medical clinics/practices.

Medical professionals can choose from a broad variety of different formats:

Social Media Online Marketing

Facial Anatomy Workshops

Aesthetic Startup Academy

Aesthetic Excellence

A variety of topics is presented by Industry experts. All the content comes with lifetime access hence the health care professionals can learn on their own schedule and at their own pace.

A multi-professional panel of international practitioners and the latest evolution of learning methods guarantee a highly efficient transfer of skills and knowledge in an interactive and individualized way.

About Croma

Founded in 1976, Croma-Pharma GmbH (Croma) is an Austrian family-owned company that specializes in the industrial production of hyaluronic acid syringes for the fields of medical aesthetics, ophthalmology and orthopaedics. Croma currently runs 12 international sales companies and distributes its products in more than 70 countries. Within its global sales network, Croma focuses with own branded products on minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. Besides a broad range of HA fillers from the own production site, Croma markets PDO lifting threads, a Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) system and high quality skincare technologies in its core strategic markets.

