Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 21/04/2021 is €199.71



22.04.2021 / 17:30

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")

Malta, 22.04.2021

NAV falls below €200 as crypto endures a volatile week.

Malta, 22.04.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP, formerly 4UD), a leading European investment firm for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €199.71. The stock closed yesterday at €179.00, roughly 10.0% below NAV.

Bitcoin, and crypto markets as a whole, experienced downward volatility over the past week with Bitcoin's price slipping from over $60,000 to the mid-$50,000 range. Cryptology has indirect exposure to a substantial position of Bitcoin through its holding of Block.one.

As Block.one is a privately held company, one of the only means for public market investors to gain exposure to it, and its immense balance sheet of Bitcoin, is indirectly through holding the publicly traded shares of Cryptology.

Patrick Lowry, CEO of Cryptology, said "The crypto markets endured one of its infamous volatile periods over the past week. Today, we are observing a strong consolidation of Bitcoin support in the mid-$50's, which historically forebodes a strong recovery and growth. Such pull-backs in crypto are par for the course, but Bitcoin marches on its path towards adoption with even the likes of PayPal competitor, Venmo, now offering it on its platform."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing. The ticker symbol for Cryptology was recently changed from 4UD to CAP.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology is a leading European crypto asset and blockchain-related business model investment company. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com